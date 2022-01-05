Rise in Cardiovascular Diseases to Fuel Market Growth for Nylon Balloon Catheter – Fact.MR Study

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Nylon Balloon Catheter to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Nylon Balloon Catheter market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Market Snapshot

The global normal balloon catheter market reached a valuation of around US$ 1.8 Bn in 2020, which amounts to around 4% share of the overall catheter market. Sales of normal balloon catheters are slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7% through 2031.

Demand for nylon normal balloon catheters, especially angioplasty balloon catheters, is set to increase at a CAGR of 6% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Normal Balloon Catheter Market Size in 2020 US$ 1.8 Bn Sales Forecast for Normal Balloon Catheters by 2031 US$ 3.5 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 7% CAGR Share of Top 5 Normal Balloon Catheter Manufacturers 40%

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Nylon Balloon Catheter Market Growth

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Nylon Balloon Catheter market.

Over the past few years, incidences of cardiovascular diseases have been witnessing a surge, coupled with the rising number of cardiology intervention procedures around the world. Governments are making provisions of reimbursement support for patients with vascular diseases.

Healthcare expenditure has also been experiencing a hike in the recent past. Factors such as these may impact the growth of the global normal balloon catheter market. In addition, numerous other factors including rising in the elder population, increasing investments in R&D activities associated with normal balloon catheters are further estimated to create growth opportunities for normal balloon catheter manufacturers.

The global market for normal balloon catheters is set to exhibit an average CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017-2022). The global normal balloon catheter market will account for around US$ 2,000 Mn revenues by 2022-end.

However, factors such as high costs related to angioplasty procedures, along with risks concerning balloon catheterization including infection and artery collapse are anticipated to curb the growth of the global market for the normal balloon catheter.

Trends Being Observed in the Global Normal Balloon Catheter Market

Rise in interventional cardiology is facilitating the use of the normal balloon catheters

Surging prevalence of patients with end-stage renal disease have been fuelling demand for normal balloon catheters

The number of people undergoing renal replacement therapy is increasing, thereby fuelling the growth of the normal balloon catheter market

Normal balloon catheter sales in cardiac catheterization laboratories will register the fastest expansion over the forecast period, on the basis of end-users. In addition, hospitals are expected to retain their dominance in the global market for normal balloon catheters.

Nylon to be Sought-after among Manufacturers of Normal Balloon Catheters

Based on raw material, nylon will remain sought-after among manufacturers of normal balloon catheters. Approximately half market share will be held by sales of nylon in the market during the forecast period. In addition, sales of polyurethane in the global market is expected to exhibit a relatively higher CAGR than that of nylon through 2022.

Coronary artery disease will continue to be dominant in the market, based on the indication. Sales of normal balloon catheters for coronary artery disease are anticipated to exceed revenues worth US$ 1,000 Mn by 2022-end. In terms of revenue, nearly three-fourth market share is estimated to be held by normal balloon catheter sales for coronary artery disease throughout the forecast period.

Europe to Account for Largest Revenue Share of the Global Normal Balloon Catheter Market

Europe is projected to be the largest market for normal balloon catheter from 2017 to 2022, in terms of revenue. Sales of a normal balloon catheter in Europe will hold the largest revenue share of the market over the forecast period. In addition, normal balloon catheter sales in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are expected to exhibit the fastest expansion through 2022. In contrast, the market in North America is anticipated to register the lowest CAGR through 2022.

Key market players profiled in the report include BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG., Cordis Corporation, Cook Medical INC, Tokai Medical Products Inc., Hexacath, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Abbott Laboratories.

Key Segments Covered in Normal Balloon Catheter Industry Research

Raw Material Polyurethane Normal Balloon Catheters Nylon Normal Balloon Catheters Others

Indication Normal Balloon Catheters for Coronary Artery Disease Normal Balloon Catheters for Peripheral Vascular Disease Normal Balloon Catheters for Preventing Blood Vessel Constriction Normal Balloon Catheters for Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Others Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters Angioplasty Balloon Catheters

End User Normal Balloon Catheters for Hospitals Normal Balloon Catheters for Ambulatory Surgical Centers Normal Balloon Catheters for Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories



