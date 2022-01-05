Germany is Poised to Account for around 20% of Total Personal Care Active Ingredient Sales by 2031 End

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Personal Care Active Ingredients to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Personal Care Active Ingredients. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Personal Care Active Ingredients Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Personal Care Active Ingredients market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Personal Care Active Ingredients

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Personal Care Active Ingredients, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Personal Care Active Ingredients Market.

Market Snapshot

Personal care active ingredients market value to reach US$ 1.9 Bn by 2021-end, and account for 16.6% of overall personal care ingredients sales value. Meanwhile, personal care active ingredient consumption is projected to increase at a CAGR of around 5.7% over the decade while being valued at US$ 3.1 Bn by 2031, evaluates Fact.MR.

Growth is attributed to rising sales of product categories under as skin care, hair care, and facial treatment, where consumption of active ingredients will remain high over the coming years.

Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Size (2020) US$ 1.82 Bn Market Forecasted Value (2031) US$ 3.1 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 5.7% CAGR North America Market Size (2020) US$ 400.4 Mn

Key Segments Covered in Personal Care Ingredients Industry Survey

By Type Botanical Extracts Enzymes & Coenzymes CoenzymeQ10 Others Proteins & Peptides Amino Acid Quat & Native Proteins Synthetic Peptides Others Synthetic Actives Vitamin A and Derivatives Vitamin B and Derivatives Vitamin C and Derivatives Vitamin E and Derivatives Salicylic Acid Glycolic Acid Others Biotechnology Products Ceramides Hyaluronic Acid Others Marine Ingredients Substantiated Algae Extra Chitosan Others

By Product Category Anti-aging Products Anti-Acne Products Anti-inflammatory Products Skin Lightening Products Slimming Products Sun Care Products Hair Care Products



Personal Care Active Ingredients Market- Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the personal care active ingredients market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of personal care active ingredients.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies manufacturing personal care active ingredients, along with their product portfolios, key strategies, and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including speculative and current production capacity, capacity utilization rates, captive consumption rates, grade-wise pricing, revenue growth and list of consumers with consumption quantity, trade analysis, product enhancements, and revenue generation from personal care active ingredients across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account revenue through personal care active ingredients during the forecast period.

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of volume (KT), and value (US$ Mn).

Market estimates at global and regional levels for personal care active ingredients are available in terms of “US$ Mn”. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a company can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the revenue perspective in the global personal care active ingredients market.

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include market forces analysis, which is expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the Personal Care Active Ingredients market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on revenue for personal care active ingredients has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value for key countries has also been included in the report.

In-depth Analysis on Competition

The report sheds light on leading providers of personal care active ingredients, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the personal care active ingredients business has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as production sites & capacities, product portfolios, channel partners, prominent consumers and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the personal care active ingredients market.

Key Takeaways of the Personal Care Active Ingredients Market

According to Fact.MR, preference for natural active ingredients over synthetic active ingredients makes it a leading segment, accounting for over 2/3 rd of global market share

of global market share Botanical extracts and biotechnology products are prevailing in the personal care active ingredients market, accounting for more than half of the global demand

Fact.MR says that marine active ingredients are anticipated to witness an accelerated growth of around 7% through the forecast period fuelled by innovation and increasing investments in extraction processes

Anti-ageing and hair care segments are high growth segments among all product categories of personal care active ingredients, and are likely to create a collective incremental opportunity of over US$ 750 Mn by 2029

Personal care active ingredients market in North America and Europe is highly influenced by regulatory trends and policies resulting in a moderate growth of around 4% till 2029.

Owing to higher disposable incomes and a large base of young consumers, a high growth of around 8% is witnessed in emerging economies of South Asian countries such as India, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Personal Care Active Ingredients Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Personal Care Active Ingredients market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Personal Care Active Ingredients market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Personal Care Active Ingredients Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Personal Care Active Ingredients Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Personal Care Active Ingredients Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Personal Care Active Ingredients Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Personal Care Active Ingredients: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Personal Care Active Ingredients sales.

More Valuable Insights on Personal Care Active Ingredients Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Personal Care Active Ingredients, Sales and Demand of Personal Care Active Ingredients, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

