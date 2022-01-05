Surging Demand for Economical Packaging to Increase Sales of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market – Fact.MR Survey

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market.

Key Segments Covered

Resin Type Acrylic-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Rubber-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Other Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Types

Backing Material Polypropylene-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Paper-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Polyvinyl Chloride-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Other Backing Material-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Applications Pressure Sensitive Tapes Pressure Sensitive Labels Pressure Sensitive Hygiene Adhesives Pressure Sensitive Graphic Films Pressure Sensitive Medical Adhesives Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Other Applications



Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market- Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the pressure sensitive adhesives market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering pressure sensitive adhesives.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The market has been analyzed for each segment in terms of volume (‘000 Units) and value (US$ Mn).

Estimates at global and regional levels for pressure sensitive adhesives are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “‘000 Units” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global pressure sensitive adhesives market.

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the pressure sensitive adhesives during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for pressure sensitive adhesives has been offered for each region, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of pressure sensitive adhesives, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Pressure Sensitive Adhesives has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the pressure sensitive adhesives domain.

5 Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026 (In Terms of Volume)

Sales of pressure sensitive adhesives will remain the largest in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), accounting for nearly half share of the market by 2026-end. Sales of pressure sensitive adhesives in APEJ will register the highest CAGR through 2026.

Sales of Pressure sensitive adhesives will also remain high in North America and Europe, collectively estimated to reach approximately 25,000 Mn sq. m by 2026-end.

Acrylic will continue to be the top-selling resin type in the global pressure sensitive adhesives market. However, sales of rubber are projected to reflect a relatively higher CAGR through 2026.

Based on backing material, sales of polypropylene will remain considerably larger than those of paper, polyvinyl chloride, and other backing materials combined. Polypropylene sales are projected to hold over three-fifth volume share of the market by 2026-end.

Tapes are expected to remain the largest application of pressure sensitive adhesives, trailed by labels. Sales of pressure sensitive adhesives in these two applications are collectively projected to hold over four-fifth share of the market by 2026-end. Pressure sensitive adhesives will register the fastest sales expansion in medical and graphic films applications through 2026.

Key Question answered in the survey of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market report:

Sales and Demand of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Growth of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

Market Analysis of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Market Insights of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Key Drivers Impacting the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

More Valuable Insights on Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives, Sales and Demand of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.



