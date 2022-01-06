Drug Rehab for Young Adults

Marlboro Township, NJ, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Substance abuse does not discriminate. It affects both the young and the old. And, no matter who you are or where you’re from, addiction can completely change your life. Young adults are no exception to this. That’s why it’s important to seek a rehab that centered around them.

Young adults are struggling with substance misuse all throughout our country. From freshmen in high school to mid-twenty-somethings, the youth of America knows all too well how occasional and experimental substance use can lead to years of substance use and addiction.

Unfortunately, many individuals begin to experiment and toy with the idea of drug and alcohol use long before they become adults. High schoolers get drugs from friends who somehow get them from dealers. They drink alcohol before they’re of age. And, as a result of this substance use, many individuals develop addictions by the time they are considered adults.

But, there is hope through rehabilitation for young adults. Programs that focus on helping younger individuals can be more effective than generalized treatment programs. Rehabilitation for young adults focuses on the needs of youth, having the understanding that these needs may be much different from the needs of older individuals who suffer from addiction.

Here at Discovery Institute of New Jersey, we approach each client at our rehab for young adults with a customized treatment plan based on their unique needs. Young adults make up one of the largest populations that seek help for addiction. So, we work to make sure that, when a younger individual comes to us, they receive exactly what they need in order to overcome substance misuse.

We believe that those who come to us for help can definitely become free from addiction. There is hope for each one and we work to make sure each individual finds that hope. Our team specializes in getting our patients the guidance and help they need so that they can build a sober and successful future.

About Rehab Programs for Young Adults

For many young adults, consuming alcohol and drugs is a phase that occurs naturally as a part of growing up. Unfortunately, for many individuals, experimentation often develops into substance dependence and addiction.

Binge drinking and illicit drug use have increased among young adults in recent years. Prescription drug misuse has also steadily risen among this age group since the onset of the prescription drug epidemic in the United States.

It’s important to recognize and identify warning signs that may indicate that a young adult is struggling with an alcohol or drug problem and may need rehab. Family members and loved ones can look out for:

Extreme secrecy

Isolation and social withdrawal

Intense, frequent mood swings

Loss of interest in hobbies and activities

Presence of drug paraphernalia or drugs

Distancing themselves from family and friends

Moodiness (irritability, anger, depression, anxiety)

Poor performance in school (poor grades, disrespect, etc.

Loss of relationships with friends or changes in social groups

Financial problems, frequently needing to borrow money

Loss of a job or abandonment of an extracurricular activity

Symptoms of drug withdrawal, such as nausea, diarrhea, flu-like symptoms, shakes or tremors, and restlessness

If you have seen any of these signs in loved one’s life, it’s possible that he or she is struggling with an alcohol or drug problem. The young adult in your life may have become addicted to drugs or alcohol and may not know how to break free.

You can help by performing an addiction intervention. This could help to convince your friend or family member to reach out for help.

In order to overcome addiction, your loved one needs to go to a professional treatment center. Getting your loved one into drug and alcohol treatment is the first step to effectively addressing their dependence on substances, and helping them to live a healthy and sober lifestyle.

If Your Child is Struggling With Addiction

Often, parents notice the signs of substance dependence in their children’s lives but they are unsure about how to help. Perhaps you’ve seen some signs in your child’s behavior and actions. No doubt, you are experiencing quite a few emotions, including anger, confusion, and intense fear.

Have I done a bad job at parenting? Many parents ask themselves this question when they realize that their children are struggling with addiction. But, it’s important to avoid blaming yourself for the problem your child is facing. After all, blaming never helps to resolve the problem.

You may not have caused the addiction problem, but you can definitely help to end it! You can help your child by, first, approaching the matter with love. Your child is suffering from an uncontrollable substance use disorder (SUD). He or she may want to be free but may be uncertain how to become free.

An addiction intervention may be necessary in order to help your loved one. If you are looking for more information about performing a successful intervention, our intervention program just might prove to be helpful to you.

More info on source: https://www.discoverynj.org/programs/drug-rehab-young-adults/