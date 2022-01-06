Global Essential Oil Maker Installs Rapid On-demand Steam, Reducing Energy Cost Per Kilo by 32%



The boiler Young Living Farms was using at its Highland Flats Distillery was not nearly as efficient as it needed to be for a global leader in essential oils. Young Living replaced its single 500HP firetube boiler at the Highland Flats Distillery with TWO Clayton 150 HP boilers. When the new boiler solution went online the efficiency skyrocketed, and energy savings were significant.

Los Angeles, CA, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Young Living Farms, headquartered in Lehi, Utah is an acknowledged leader in its field, producing some of the best essential oils in the world. Fueled by a growing demand for top-quality essential oils, it now has offices in Australia, Europe, Canada, Japan, and Singapore – and farms located around the world. Young Living sells its products through a global network of member distributors, so maintaining inventory and controlling costs is imperative.

“The older firetube boiler Young Living had been using at its Highland Flats Distillery in Naples, Idaho, was not nearly as efficient as it needed to be for a global leader in essential oils,” said Mario Talavera, Sr., Western Regional Sales Manager for Clayton Industries.

That is due to the ratio of having to heat 3,000 gallons of water up to 70 pounds per square inch of steam pressure from a cold start or dry start – which would take up to five or more hours using the old system. Plus, the firetube boiler required an additional hour to bleed off the steam at shutdowns to leave it in a safe, depressurized, risk-free state.

“A colleague who managed our Northern Lights Distillery in Fort Nelson, British Columbia, had been talking with me about switching from the firetube boiler to a steam boiler from Clayton,” said Young Living Farms executive director Brett Packer. “He said it worked more like on-demand steam and is much safer and more efficient.”

Young Living replaced its single 500HP firetube boiler at the Highland Flats Distillery with TWO Clayton 150 HP boilers. When the new boiler solution went online the efficiency skyrocketed, and energy savings were significant, because with rapid on-demand steam generators they can now go from totally cold to full-steam output in roughly five minutes.

“When I reported the numbers, people didn’t believe me,” Packer said, reporting that “Switching to Clayton boilers resulted in a 32+% reduction in the cost of fuel and utilities per kilo of oil, which is the unit we use to measure production. We also gained significant production efficiencies. Clayton boilers reduced our operators’ hours by 10%.”

A two-generator advantage

With both boilers fitting in the same footprint as the old system’s 500 HP firetube boiler, Young Living gained another advantage: they could have one generator running and one generator for backup. “If there would ever be a problem, having a backup allows us to keep production going while we take time to identify the issue and correct it,” Packer said.

Being able to adjust to harvest changes within minutes supported Young Living’s need for flexible manufacturing.

Increased efficiency through rapid on-demand steam operation and incredibly low emissions levels were key reasons why the company chose to replace the old firetube boiler with a new pair of steam boilers. Production flexibility was another critical advantage.

The Clayton steam generators allowed the facility in Naples, Idaho, to adjust to harvest changes minute to minute. Packer said that with the rapid on-demand steam generators, they could adjust steam pressures as needed in just seconds – depending on the material demand and stages of production. The new boilers can fully supply needed steam demand, from completely shut down to fully operational, in five minutes. In contrast, the old boiler had a 90 minute or longer turnaround time window to fire up or shut down.

“Distilling pure essential oils is a meticulous process,” Packer said. “The quality of the steam from Clayton boilers is 99.5% dry, so it’s ideal for steam extraction and has increased our yields. Ever since the Clayton install at Highland Flats, we’ve been able to supply all needed inventory levels of the oils from three conifer species we provide to our distribution center. These oils get blended into hundreds of Young Living finished goods, including a top-10, best-selling product out of all of Young Living’s product lines.”

About Young Living Farms:

Established in 1993, Young Living is committed to providing pure, powerful products, all infused with their essential oils’ life-changing benefits. It designed and built the largest, most technologically advanced essential oil distilleries in North America. They also developed a proprietary, groundbreaking Seed to Seal® process, which preserves the integrity and potency of essential oils through every step of the production process. For more information, visit www.youngliving.com.

About Clayton Industries:

Clayton Industries is a leading global manufacturer of industrial steam boilers and industrial process steam generation products. Clayton’s unique controlled circulation counter-flow design offers many operational advantages, energy efficiencies and other benefits over other industrial steam boilers. Its control systems are built with the latest technology. Established in 1930, and headquartered in City of Industry, California, Clayton serves diverse worldwide markets from its industrial steam boiler manufacturing facilities in the United States, Belgium, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.claytonindustries.com.



(Caption: The Clayton boilers installed at the Highland Flats Distillery enabled Young Living to keep up with inventory demand for oils from three conifer species that get blended into hundreds of their finished goods.)

(Caption: The two Clayton I50 HP boilers fit in the same footprint as the single 500 HP firetube boiler they were replacing. Young Living Farms could now have one generator running and one generator for backup. With the new boilers’ fast reaction time, steam could be produced on demand for morning production – resulting in an immediate 32+% energy savings.)

Press & Media Contact:

Gina DiMassa

Brand Orbit

+1 626-791-7954

ginadc@brandorbit.com

https://www.claytonindustries.com