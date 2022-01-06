Simplify your Investing Life with Sanjhi Poonji

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Covid-19 has affected our economy as no other crisis did. And while there are chances of recovering from its dreadful impact, our future is also filled with risk and ambiguity due to Omicron.

The year 2020 showed us that nothing is resistant to risk, that it can approach us from different directions, and that it manifests itself much more quickly. In the past, financial crises took a long time to develop. Today, they are arriving at breakneck speed. Laying the foundations for a successful future by making investments and monitoring them is what you should do.

According to the spokesperson of RKFS, “To survive in these circumstances, one must react quickly and change direction when necessary. Making investments and tracking your assets is what you should do so you know what you have and what is needed to be done to avoid losses.”

An investor generally has his/her savings distributed in different investment instruments. It could be in the form of FDs, shares, debentures, bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, insurance, etc. As a result, it becomes hard for investors to keep track of everything in one place.

Fortunately, Sanjhi Poonji is the solution that can make it easier for you to keep track of your wealth. In addition to choosing a variety of investment strategies, you should also choose Sanjhi Poonji to manage your funds more precisely and correctly.

Sanjhi Poonji will give you an overview of your finances, help you manage your cash flow, and see what your position is. It will allow you to view detailed information about your investments along with their historical performance.

With Sanjhi Poonji, you can analyze your investments and find out which ones are performing best and which ones are lagging behind and make the necessary changes.

“Sanjhi Poonji has a user-friendly interface and is the best of the competing apps, you can use to track your investments. It has a powerful package of features like you can download a portfolio report which will include and show the investments you have made”, told the spokesperson.

Besides, you will also be able to get a statement of the transactions that you have made. Through Sanjhi Poonji App, you can also invest in mutual funds or NFOs and monitor your order until the units get allotted. All this serves as a perfect tool for making the investment process convenient and simple for new as well as old investors.

If you prefer investing in SIPs, there is a piece of good news for you. With Sanjhi Poonji, you will get alerts about the upcoming payments for SIP. In addition to this, the app will also provide you with an SIP calculator, SIP Delay Calculator, and SIP Step up Calculator.

Sanjhi Poonji is the option that will best fit your investment needs. Using Sanjhi Poonji gives you the ability to always have the latest information about your investments and therefore help you save a lot of time.