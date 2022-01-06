The Indian Professional Pilot Program

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Star Educare conducts Indian Professional Pilot Program at various locations.

The Indian Professional Pilot Program(s) conducted by Star Educare are designed keeping in mind that the candidate fulfills the DGCA requirements along with the foreign requirements without any extra training. The candidate is benefitted as our programs save time and expense.

The training modules and costing varies at each location For a detailed description of each program, you are kindly requested to contact us.

For more visit – https://www.stareducare.com/indian-professional-pilot

