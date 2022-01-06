Private Pilot License

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — A short program suitable for individuals willing to pursue the love of flying as a hobby. The holder of a PPL can fly an aircraft of up to 12,500 lbs. for personal purposes only.

The private license allows the candidate to operate non-commercial aircraft for personal or recreational purposes. Most typical among these types are the aircraft manufactured by Cessna, Piper, and Beechcraft, in addition to hundreds of amateur, or experimental-built aircraft models.

