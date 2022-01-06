Commercial Pilot License

Posted on 2022-01-06 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — A commercial pilot license (CPL), is a type of pilot license that permits the holder to act as a pilot of an aircraft and be paid for his/her work.

The basic requirements to obtain the license and the privileges it confers are agreed upon internationally by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). However, the actual implementation varies quite widely from country to country. According to ICAO, to be eligible for a commercial pilot license, the applicant must;

  • Be able to read, speak, write, and understand English
  • Already hold a private pilot license
  • Have received training in the areas of a commercial pilot
  • Successfully complete the relevant written exams.

A certificate/license will contain a number of sub-qualifications or ratings. These specify in more detail the actual privileges of the license, including the types of aircraft that can be flown (single-engine or multiengine), whether flight under instrument flight rules is allowed (instrument rating)

For more visit – https://www.stareducare.com/commercial-pilot-license/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution