New Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — A commercial pilot license (CPL), is a type of pilot license that permits the holder to act as a pilot of an aircraft and be paid for his/her work.

The basic requirements to obtain the license and the privileges it confers are agreed upon internationally by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). However, the actual implementation varies quite widely from country to country. According to ICAO, to be eligible for a commercial pilot license, the applicant must;

Be able to read, speak, write, and understand English

Already hold a private pilot license

Have received training in the areas of a commercial pilot

Successfully complete the relevant written exams.

A certificate/license will contain a number of sub-qualifications or ratings. These specify in more detail the actual privileges of the license, including the types of aircraft that can be flown (single-engine or multiengine), whether flight under instrument flight rules is allowed (instrument rating)

