Commercial Pilot License

Posted on 2022-01-06 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — The multi-engine rating is an important step to become a pilot-in-command of an Airplane having more than one engine. The work of multi-engine rated pilots is quite challenging and at the same time exhilarating because flying a multi-engine aircraft is not easy as a single-engine airplane. Such pilots experience significant enhancement in terms of speed, performance, and power. It is never easy for pilots to control twin-engine aircraft especially when the engine fails. That’s why it is necessary for single-engine private and commercial pilots to go under professional training to get the certificate.

A Multi-Engine Rating in the Indian Professional Pilot Program requires a candidate to have at least 10 hours of instructional flight on a DGCA approved twin or a multi-engine aircraft. Most companies require 25 hours on a multi-engine experience, with at least 15 hours on an actual aircraft. A multi-engine rating is a step toward flying professionally for airlines and charter operators.

For more visit- https://www.stareducare.com/multi-engine-rating/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution