Commercial Pilot License

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — The multi-engine rating is an important step to become a pilot-in-command of an Airplane having more than one engine. The work of multi-engine rated pilots is quite challenging and at the same time exhilarating because flying a multi-engine aircraft is not easy as a single-engine airplane. Such pilots experience significant enhancement in terms of speed, performance, and power. It is never easy for pilots to control twin-engine aircraft especially when the engine fails. That’s why it is necessary for single-engine private and commercial pilots to go under professional training to get the certificate.

A Multi-Engine Rating in the Indian Professional Pilot Program requires a candidate to have at least 10 hours of instructional flight on a DGCA approved twin or a multi-engine aircraft. Most companies require 25 hours on a multi-engine experience, with at least 15 hours on an actual aircraft. A multi-engine rating is a step toward flying professionally for airlines and charter operators.

For more visit- https://www.stareducare.com/multi-engine-rating/