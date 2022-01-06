B-TECH M-TECH AVIATION

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — It is a matter of immense pride for us to have been chosen by the University of Pune from among 2000 flight training schools across the world for their B. Tech and M.Tech programs.

B.Tech and M.Tech Aviation programs are one of the kinds being offered in India by the University of Pune (Savitribai Phule Pune University). These programs are conducted by the Department of Technology. As part of the curriculum of these programs, the students are required to obtain a CPL- Commercial Pilot License (with Instrument Rating and Multi-Engine Rating).

