Vidhi Samaadhaan – Vidhikarya Centre for Dispute Resolution

Kolkata, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) is the future for dispute resolution and the world is looking forward to it with lot of anticipation and positive attitude. Vidhikarya has completed its five years of existence and has launched Vidhikarya Centre for Dispute Resolution (VCDR) which is an online platform to settle the dispute from the comforts of your home and office using the virtual mode. Many individual clients are approaching the platform with a request for ODR through Vidhikarya. Vidhikarya has a pool of lawyers from across the country who can act as Presiding Officers and thus there is the ability that the proceedings can be conducted in the local vernacular languages too.

This is an endeavour from the team of Vidhikarya to help and create a better environment for people of India as far as dispute settlements are concerned.

Please visit to this link to know more about VCDR https://www.vidhikarya.com/online-dispute-resolution