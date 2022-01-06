Eduvacancy-India’s first job search platform dedicated to education sector, formally unveiled

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Eduvacancy, arguably India’s first dedicated job search platform built for the Education sector was formally unveiled today. The bootstrapped venture, has clocked exponential growth in under 9 months, with 16,500+ active vacancies, 10,000+ employers & 1, 00,000+ registered validated users. Entirely free for candidates, the platform assists them right through the process. For educational institutions and EdTech ventures across India, Eduvacancy makes the entire hiring process faster, more effective and very importantly without compromising on quality. It focuses on both teaching and non-teaching jobs in the Education sector. Eduvacancy also has a personalized and premium recruitment service for senior positions like Principal, Director and Vice-chancellor among others.

Outlining the need for such a platform, Manav Shah, Founder, Eduvacancy said, “Despite Education being one of the top 5 employment generation sectors, candidates searching for jobs on various platforms end up with low quality job search results with many of those positions never filled up. Eduvacancy addresses that key gap. Our simple and robust platform helps employers assess right talent via the video resume and video interviews service, which is a game changer for education sector hiring. Also, good and qualified candidates from Tier II, III cities and below, do not get to access these opportunities or provided support with their soft skills to be successfully placed. At Eduvacancy, we are committed to enabling them to showcase their skills, talent and real potential thus opening up a plethora of options for these candidates. Our goal is to transform the hiring process of the Indian education sector thus benefiting both the candidates and the players in the sector.”

About Eduvacancy: Founded in 2021 by Manav Shah, a first-generation entrepreneur, Nitil Gupta with prior entrepreneurial experience in the space and Nikita Shah with experience in marketing, Eduvacancy is arguably India’s first and only platform dedicated to recruitments needs of its fast-growing education sector. It provides personalized recommendations to its registered candidates based on their skills, location, experience and salary expectations. Eduvacancy allows employers to extensively and accurately filter the available pool of candidates through a multi-faceted search. For senior roles like Principal, Director, Vice-chancellor and similar ones, it provides a premium, personalized recruiting service. As things moved virtual, to aid employers and the candidates, Eduvacancy in-built video resumes and interviews, so the entire process can be conducted online/virtually making it more effective and faster. The Mumbai-based bootstrapped venture which aspires to be India’s preferred, one-stop recruitment platform for educational institutions/EdTech ventures and job aspirants, employs currently 28 professionals. Do visit www.eduvacancy.com for more details.