AAPEP Provides Amino Acid Products for High-Level Biochemical Research

Shirley, USA, 2022-Jan-06 — AAPEP, a sub-brand of BOC Sciences, is an experienced biochemistry company, which offers a complete range of amino acid products, including natural amino acids and unnatural amino acids, for chemical and biochemical laboratory and scientific use.

Proteins perform a series of remarkable functions with only 20 kinds of natural amino acids. However, these limited natural amino acids fail to meet all protein structure and function requirements in modern chemical and biological science research and applications. On the contrary, the unnatural amino acids endowed with diverse artificially functional groups exert a prominent influence on protein modification.

More than 12,000 amino acid derivatives are available in AAPEP, applied in various protein modification reactions, such as photochemistry, glycosylation, click chemistry, and fluorescence color development. These unnatural amino acids contain diverse functional groups, including ketone, aldehyde, azide, alkynyl, alkenyl, amide, nitro, phosphate, sulfonate, and so on, bringing more possibilities for the research and development of drugs, nutritional products, and animal feed.

Among them, unnatural chiral amino acids with isomeric structures play essential roles in drug development, chemical synthesis, and catalysis, while chiral D-amino acids are verified to be particularly helpful for developing and designing peptide pharmacophores. Based on such research needs and application prospects, AAPEP produces a wide range of chiral D-amino acids as well as various functionalized amino acids with high optical purity for researching a wealth of specific drugs, such as anticancer drugs, antibiotics, Parkinson’s disease drugs, etc.

In contrast with the traditional synthesis method requiring different starting materials, AAPEP employs the most common alanine to synthesize thousands of unnatural chiral amino acids. Therefore, AAPEP can not only realize the high stereoselective synthesis of multiple customized unnatural amino acids but also conduct its cost-effective large-scale production. Besides, each synthetic amino acid is accompanied by the mass molecular identification report and the HPLC purity analysis report.

Advantages of AAPEP’s Amino Acid Products

>12,000 Amino Acid Products

Guaranteed Quality

High-Potency Workshop for Non-GMP & GMP Production

Synthetic Peptide with over 200 Amino Acids

Competitive Prices

In addition to amino acid derivatives, AAPEP also offers customized amino acid synthesis services and a wide range of peptide products. For more information, please visit the website: https://aapep.bocsci.com .

