The School of the Art Institute of Chicago Offers Low Residency MFA Programs

Posted on 2022-01-06

Chicago, Illinois, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — The School of the Art Institute of Chicago is pleased to announce they offer low residency master of fine arts programs to suit the style of busy professionals. They understand some individuals want to seek a master of fine arts but struggle due to life and work demands. With the low residency MFA program, students can pursue their passion for art without disrupting their other life obligations.

The low residency MFA program at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago is a three-year program designed for students who may not wish to focus on a single medium or strategy for their art careers. The program is constantly evolving to keep up with the modern needs of 21st-century artists and writers. Their teachers utilize deepened engagement regarding contemporary theories, skills, and issues to prepare students to meet new challenges head-on.

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago has built the low residency MFA program to immerse students in tangible and virtual worlds to expand their thinkinging and encourage creativity. A majority of the curriculum focuses on writing and studying artists’ writing to research relevant topics related to each student’s area of interest. Students will participate in summer residencies for three summers to further expand their knowledge and experience.

Anyone interested in learning about the low residency MFA program can find out more by visiting the School of the Art Institute of Chicago website or by calling 1-800-232-7242.

About the School of the Art Institute of Chicago: The School of the Art Institute of Chicago is a renowned university providing undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs in various art fields. They provide high-quality instruction from qualified teachers to prepare their students to work in creative fields. Their goal is to ensure their students are equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed.

Company: School of the Art Institute of Chicago
Address: 36 S. Wabash Ave
City: Chicago
State: IL
Zip code: 60603
Telephone number: 1-800-232-7242
Email address: admiss@saic.edu

