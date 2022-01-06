50-YEAR-OLD WOMAN’S STARTUP SECURES HEALTHCARE FOR THE GREAT RESIGNATION

Phoenix, Arizona, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — indipop, the first curated healthshare marketplace in the country, is experiencing a groundswell of interest in leveraging healthshares among the self-employed.

The Department of Labor is reporting that more than 24 million people left their jobs between April and September of this year, and that an additional 4.2 million resigned in October. While the nation scrambles to understand the future of work, these divergent workers are landing on their feet. In part because of innovative options previously unavailable to workers

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LOeUDgwsk6en1wRkQq_Fw2mIkA4O64jq/view?usp=sharing

Indipop is a healthcare startup for the self-employed. Founder and CEO Melissa Blatt left the corporate world ahead of the great resignation at age 47 and she discovered a lack of healthcare coverage for entrepreneurs, contractors, and freelancers. Aiming to make a difference, Blatt created Indipop to curate better healthcare options for the self-employed.

Fast-forward to 2021 and thousands of people left the traditional workforce just like her. In the meantime, she has created the solution they need to get healthcare simply and affordably so they can focus on their hustle instead of health insurance.

“Every day I’m talking to more and more professionals who left their jobs to go out on their own. Previously the limited healthcare options for self-employed workers prevented people from pursuing their own path, but with indipop they’re able to go out on their own as a freelancer, contractor or start their own business without going broke paying for healthcare. It’s so rewarding to be able to help people pursue their passion or dreams.” –Melissa Blatt

The new segment of workers that left in The Great Resignation are flocking to indipop because of our innovative approach to obtaining a healthcare plan, including month-to-month plans without open enrollment periods. From hospital stays to telehealth to vision & dental care, indipop curates and vets the best possible healthshares to ensure a high quality of care at unprecedented prices.

About Melissa Blatt

Melissa Blatt has over 20 + years of business development and marketing experience. She has found success in executing innovative campaigns, strengthening the customer base, and expanding market reach in New York, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Phoenix. After struggling to find affordable healthcare when she left the corporate world at age 47, she was desperate for a solution. Knowing she wasn’t alone and part of a growing economy of 57 million, she learned self-employed people pay over three times the rates or go without healthcare. In 2019, she took her biggest leap and created indipop, a healthcare marketplace for the independent population of self-employed professionals. Curating high value plans with stellar reviews to fit individual, family, or small business budgets and needs. indipop is now in its second year and expanding services, resources, and health plan options.

About indipop

indipop was founded in 2019 by Melissa Blatt to improve the lives of the self-employed by curating healthshare options in one simple place. indipop is the first curated healthshare marketplace in the United States with partners across the country, focused on matching everyone with the healthcare plan they need.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, indipop offers its services nationwide. All healthcare plans are fully portable across the country, so one will not lose healthcare plan if they choose to move at a later date. indipop closely vets every healthshare partner in the curated marketplace to ensure the highest quality and best customer service.

Visit https://indipop.co to learn more and see what healthcare options are available for you!