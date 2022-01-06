All About Alloy Steel Pipes Grades and Their Explanation

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Alloy Steel Pipe is used in applications that require moderate corrosion resistance, good durability, and a low cost. The working pressure capability of an Alloy Steel Seamless Pipe is approximately 20% greater than that of a welded pipe.

As a result, the use of a seamless pipe is justified in applications that require a higher working pressure. Although stronger than welded pipe, it is much more expensive. Furthermore, the risk of intergranular corrosion at the heat-affected weld zone is increased in welded products.

Bright Steel Centre is one of the Largest Alloy Steel Pipes Manufacturer in India. We have been an important part of the growth and also development of the Indian market as well as quality exports. We are a manufacturer of ASTM A335 Alloy steel Pipes in various sizes, shapes and also with different specifications.

Learn More About Alloy Steel Pipes Manufacturer in India

Grades of Alloy Steel Pipes

1. ASTM A335 Grade P5 Alloy Steel Seamless Pipes

The addition of chromium and molybdenum is critical to the composition of chrome Alloy PipesP5. Chromium, also known as chrome, improves high-temperature strength, oxidation resistance, and tensile, yield, and hardness at room temperature. Molybdenum improves strength, elastic limit, wear resistance, impact qualities, and hardenability. It improves softening resistance, inhibits grain growth, and makes chromium steel less prone to embrittlement.

Learn More About ASTM A335 Grade P5 Alloy Steel Seamless Pipes Manufacturer in India

2. ASTM A335 Grade P9 Alloy Steel Seamless Pipes

The addition of chromium and molybdenum is critical to the composition of chrome moly alloy P9. Chromium, also known as chrome, improves high-temperature strength, oxidation resistance, and tensile, yield, and hardness at room temperature. Moly is also the most effective additive for increasing creep resistance at high temperatures.

Learn More AboutASTM A335 Grade P9 Alloy Steel Seamless Pipes Manufacturer in India

3. ASTM A335 Grade P91 Alloy Steel Seamless Pipes

The ferritic alloy steel A335/SA335 P91 has very high strength properties that do not deteriorate over time and are creep resistant. Because of its composition, it is also known as 9 Cr 1 Mo steel or chrome moly pipe.

When compared to its predecessors, the T22 or P22 grades, grade P91 has greater strength and can withstand temperatures of up to 600 °C. The oxidation temperature limits are also higher, allowing for thinner elements to be engineered. This contributes to a nearly tenfold increase in thermal fatigue life and allows engineers to raise the operating temperature, increasing efficiency.

Learn More About ASTM A335 Grade P91 Alloy Steel Seamless Pipes Manufacturer in India

For more details Alloy Steel Pipes Manufacturer in India

You Might Also Like: Carbon Steel Pipes