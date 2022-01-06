Explore the World of Possibilities with Grafdoer Experience Centre in Delhi

VMS Bath and Kitchen India Pvt. Ltd. has opened an exclusive store with an excellent bathroom fitting range

Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Exploring something in front of your eyes is always a smart idea to actually check its quality. And for that, VMS Bath and Kitchen India Pvt. Ltd. has opened an experience centre in Dwarka Delhi. Being its first experience centre, customers can get a fact and quality check about the bathroom fittings and kitchen accessories offered by the company. The whole purpose of coming up with this idea is to ensure people that what is shown online on the website Grafdoer.in is what is delivered to their home.

Grafdoer is a leading Indian online bathroom and kitchen fittings brand that focuses on keep innovating its products and making them better. Proper use of technology is its main idea and that can be seen in its experience centre. Operated and managed by Mr. Sachin Jain, the Managing Director of Grafdoer, VMS Bath and Kitchen India Pvt. Ltd. is achieving heights year after year with its innovative range of bathware and sanitary ware.

In the experience centre, you’ll see stunning designs of bathroom accessories showcased in a way that adds to their beauty. That will give you a perfect idea of how they’ll look like in your luxury bathroom. Not only this, but the intent of opening an experience centre was also to let people experience how luxury yet technologically advanced bathroom fittings feel like. The range offered here is also admired for having competitive pricing along with multiple options to choose from. Visit Grafdoer experience centre once, and you’ll want to rebuild your bathroom by having a look at such an astonishing range of accessories and fittings.

VMS Bath and Kitchen India Pvt. Ltd. (Grafdoer.in) has been operating for more than a decade, and in this period, it has won the hearts of hundreds of customers by supplying their dream bathroom fittings. Grafdoer is not just a brand, but it is a name of trust that is known for innovativeness, great designs & patterns, advanced functionality, and durability. All these factors combine to make this brand stand strong in tough competition.

Everyone wants different these days, and the company has been established to become a trendsetter in the bathroom, kitchen, and sanitary ware market. This is one of the reasons why it has come up with an experience centre so that, people can explore what’s trending.