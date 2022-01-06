Everything you need to know about Stainless Steel Coil

What is a stainless steel coil used for?

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — In the building and industrial industries, stainless steel coils are one of the most sought-after raw materials. Stainless steel coils have been widely employed in the manufacturing of everything from household appliances to industrial equipment due to their unique mechanical and physical qualities.

Stainless steel coils have been widely employed in the manufacturing of everything from household appliances to industrial equipment. These coils are easily available in different sizes, thickness and specifications.

Specification of SS Coil

Specifications

ASTM A240, ASME SA240

Thickness

0.03 mm to 3 mm

Coil Width

3 mm and above

Surface

2B, 2D, BA, NO.1, NO.4, NO.8, 8K, mirror, chequered, embossed, hair line, sandblast, Brush, etching.

Finish

Hot rolled (HR), Cold rolled (CR), SATIN (Met with Plastic Coated), Galvanized etc.

