Everything you need to know about Stainless Steel Coil

Posted on 2022-01-06 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

What is a stainless steel coil used for?

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — In the building and industrial industries, stainless steel coils are one of the most sought-after raw materials. Stainless steel coils have been widely employed in the manufacturing of everything from household appliances to industrial equipment due to their unique mechanical and physical qualities.

 

Riddhi Siddhi Impex is a Stainless Steel Coil Manufacturers in India. We develop the entire range of Coils using the high quality of raw materials. These coils are easily available in different sizes, thickness and specifications at affordable prices. We are a leading SS Coil Supplier. We also deal with Stainless Steel Strip Coil.

 

Specification of SS Coil

Specifications

ASTM A240, ASME SA240

 

Thickness

0.03 mm to 3 mm

 

Coil Width

3 mm and above

 

Surface

2B, 2D, BA, NO.1, NO.4, NO.8, 8K, mirror, chequered, embossed, hair line, sandblast, Brush, etching.

 

Finish

Hot rolled (HR), Cold rolled (CR), SATIN (Met with Plastic Coated), Galvanized etc.

Types of Coils

  • Hot Rolled Coils
  • ASTM A240 SS Hot Rolled Coils
  • Hot Rolled Stainless Steel Coil Stockist
  • Stainless Steel Hot Rolled Coil Exporter
  • SS HR Coil Supplier in Mumbai
  • Jindal Stainless Steel HR Coils in India
  • ASME SA240 SS Hot Rolled Coils
  • Cold Rolled Coils
  • ASTM A240 SS Cold Rolled Coils
  • Stainless Steel Cold Rolled Coil Stockist
  • Cold Rolled Stainless Steel Coil Exporter
  • Jindal Stainless Steel CR Coil Supplier in Mumbai
  • Stainless Steel CR Coils in India
  • Stainless Steel ASME SA240 Cold Rolled Coils

 

Contact Riddhi Siddhi Impex if you want to buy ss coil and ss strip at a reasonable price.

