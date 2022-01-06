Pro Marketer Lays Down the Top Web Development Trends of 2021

Toronto, Canada, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Technology is developing at an unprecedented pace. The current situation of its advancement has accelerated digital innovation more than before. One of the significant touchpoints between organizations and customers are company websites. Presently, there’s an evident demand for better and quick solutions that impart a greater number of options. Web development has transformed tremendously in the last few years. Software companies are continuously experimenting with new technologies that can allow them to achieve incomparable results, so they reach new levels of growth.

2020 was all about new trends in the realm of web development. 2021 witnessed more new trends. Here is a breakdown of the key ones that will stay with us well into the future.

Artificial intelligence and virtual assistants – Increasingly, a greater number of organizations made the shift towards official page chatbots or virtual assistants. This trend took the customer support experience to a new height. Earlier, this task was carried on by human customer support personnel. They had various restrictions in the form of increasing workload. They were also not available round-the-clock. In contrast, virtual assistants operate 24/7 all year round. Apart from their availability, they also provide insightful information about consumer behavior. Through artificial intelligence fuelled natural language processing systems, chatbots transformed into more responsive and intelligent agents.



PWAs – PWAs or progressive web apps are not fully new to the web development field. However, they are bound to witness a rise in their usage as they are getting wider traction because of the varied advantages they provide. PWAs offer users offline access to cached content. They also impart an outstanding mobile experience without any requirement of a native application. It’s this characteristic of a PWA that is vital for businesses desiring to enhance their audience base. Now it is easy to reach various segments of customers without the hindrance of downloading an app. Progressive web apps recreate an an-app experience inside a browser. But apart from that, they also bring much convenience to the developers. They don’t need to spend their time developing native applications for varied devices.

Voice search – Although voice search hasn’t yet been massively adopted, it still should be an integral part of an organization’s tech and SEO strategy. In the present scenario, no one can discount the fact that voice search will soon transform into an integrated functionality that will immensely facilitate users who’ll now be able to give spoken commands rather than typing each and every single thing. The data for voice search shows how people are searching more for local results. In 2021, more than half (58%) of people discovered local businesses through voice search. The number of people who use this type of search continues to rise. Along with them, the volume of voice searches is also enhanced.

Motion UI – Storytelling becomes a lot easier with the aid of motion user experience in web development. Motion UI streamlines and simplifies complex stories, allowing them to sound interesting to the users of an application. It’s also perfect for pulling out a set of psychological triggers, which can make the user activity much more interesting. It also allows web developers to quickly prototype animated components and integrate them into a specific website. It imparts a fresh experience and also a more enjoyable one to users. At present, organizations are shifting from plain aesthetics and are diverting their attention to the user experience. Visual design is turning into an issue for marketing as well as development. Motion user interface thus is certainly a trend that is bound to prevail.

Single Page Application (SPAs) – With the popularity of JavaScript frameworks, SPAs are rising in importance. When you operate with them, you can intercept specific browser events and request JSON, which feels like a web application. Many Google pages like Google Drive, Gail, Google Maps, and social networking frameworks are of the same kind. Surveys point out how in the coming year, a majority of functional and responsive websites will be constructed as SPAs. They offer more chances of user engagement. They also give instant feedback. Moreover, SPA also consumes less and can function without API technology.

Automation testing – A lot of emerging web technologies are geared to make the development procedure inexpensive and provide people with an impeccable experience. Development stages automation is a tool on the way to fulfilling the first aim. ML and AI facilitate in building complex projects with fewer development experts, while product test automation aids them to see whether the product is fully ready to be deployed or not. Test automation comes with various benefits. It results in greater testing coverage, issue detection, and transparency. It also reduces total development costs. As a result, it becomes infinitely easy to get an effective end product at cheaper rates.

These are some of the significant website trends of the year 2021. As the market becomes more and more competitive, it's imperative to foresee and adapt to them accordingly.

