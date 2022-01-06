7 Tips On How To Prepare Your Child For Their First Horse Riding Lessons

London, UK, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — If you want to start teaching your children the value of health, fitness, and adventure at a tender age — then enrolling them in a horse riding Birmingham class is a great choice. One of the most popular outdoor activities in the country, riding a horse can boost your kid’s motor and coordination skills as well as their mental wellness.

To help your child make the most of their first horse riding lessons, we’ve compiled these tips for you.

Find the right school. In the UK, there are horse riding schools that accept students as young as six years old. When choosing where to enroll your child, you have to consider the institution’s credentials and commitment to safety. You should also see if the school has instructors who specialise in teaching children and horse breeds that are friendly to young riders. Keep in mind that your choice of school can prompt your kid to love — or be afraid of — horse riding.

Assess their skills and ability to follow instructions. Horse riding Birmingham is an exciting physical activity. You have to be honest about your child’s fitness level, motor skills, and their ability to comprehend and comply with instructions. They also have to be mentally prepared. If they’re lacking in any of these, it can impact their sense of enjoyment for the activity.

Set the expectations. Horses can get easily scared by sudden movements. This is why it’s important to let your child know some basic rules when riding a horse (e.g. Not startling them) before they even take their first lesson.

Buy them proper gear. Wearing the prescribed attire for horse riders is a vital safety precaution. So part of your job as a parent is to buy your kid the proper clothing and protective accessories for horse riding. These include leather-soled boots, jeans, fitted long-sleeved shirt, gloves, helmet, and body protectors.

Always arrive early. Arriving early can help your kid adjust to the horse riding school environment. In fact, you can even take them on a school tour days before the lesson proper starts. Before they ride a horse, you also have to make sure they’re adequately hydrated; dehydration can affect their physical strength while taking horse riding lessons.

Show them your support. A child with great self-confidence can handle horse riding lessons better. It’s why you have to let your kid know that you fully support their enthusiasm to learn to ride a horse. All the abovementioned tips are a way of showing them thar you’ve got their back.

Take things slow and let them enjoy the experience. Learning to properly ride a horse doesn’t happen overnight. So there’s no need to rush things. Let your young one embrace this new experience and learn important things — about horse riding and even beyond — while having fun.

Looking for the Best Horse Riding Birmingham School for Your Child?

At Bourne Vale Stables, your child is guaranteed to have a smooth, safe, and memorable first horse riding experience. Founded in 1962, they have a long history of helping people from different age brackets learn the fundamentals of this outdoor activity — and become masters of it.

They are located at Little Hardwick Road, Aldridge, Walsall. To learn more about the leading school for horse riding In birmingham, visit https://www.bournevalestables.co.uk. Enroll your child and reach out to them at 0121 353 7174 or sales@bournevalestables.co.uk.