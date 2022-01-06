Stainless Steel Pipes and Its Specifications

Stainless Steel Pipe Manufacturer, Supplier & Exporter in Bahrain – Shrikant Steel Centre

Bahrain, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Shrikant Steel Centre is known as one of the biggest Stainless Steel Pipe Suppliers in Bahrain. We offer one of the finest quality Stainless Steel Pipes to various industries around the globe. Our heat treatment expertise puts us in a strong position to produce and export Stainless Steel Pipe with a close-by and defined chemical, as well as achieve the requisite mechanical qualities. Our Pipe is available in a variety of sizes and conditions, including Hot Rolled Pipe, Annealed Pipe, and Pickled Pipe In Bahrain.

Shrikant Steel Centre, a reputable Stainless Steel Pipe Manufacturer have been manufacturing and supplying stainless steel pipes to various industries for over decades. At our one-of-a-kind production plant, we produce and manufacture high-quality stainless steel Pipe in a variety of sizes and grades. Shrikant Steel Centre is a globally recognized brand, and our high-quality stainless steel pipes are in high demand all over the world. With the support of our in-house capabilities, we are reaching new heights in producing one of the highest quality Stainless Steel Pipe.

Stainless Steel Pipe Manufacturer and Supplier in Bahrain – Specifications

Pipe Types Seamless Pipe, ERW Pipe, Welded Pipe, Fabricated Pipe, LSAW Pipe, Box Pipe. Schedule SCH5, SCH10, SCH20, SCH30, SCH40, STD, SCH80, XS, SCH60, SCH80, SCH120,SCH140, SCH160, XXS Standard ASME/ANSI B16.11, MSS-SP-97, MSS-SP-79, JIS B2316, BS 3799 Pipe Size 1/8″NB to 24″NB & 1/4″OD TO 24″OD AND 6.35mm to 254mm OD Thickness: 0.6mm to 20mm Grades Stainless Steel ASTM /ASME A/SA 213 / 249 / 269 / 312 / 358 CL. I to V – 304 , 304L , 304H, 309S ,309H , 310S, 310H , 316 , 316TI , 316H , 316 LN , 317 , 317L , 321 , 321H , 347 , 347 H , 904L .

