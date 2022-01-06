Cerebral Palsy :A New Horizon

Indore, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ —

What is Cerebral Palsy ?

It is a common congenital condition, where the child presents with musculoskeletal and cognitive problems, caused by injury to the immature brain.

What causes Cerebral palsy?

■ prematurity (most common)

■ anoxic injuries

■ prenatal intrauterine factors

■ perinatal infections

○ toxoplasmosis

○ rubella

○ cytomegalovirus infection

○ herpes simplex

○ ToRCH

■ meningitis

■ brain malformations

■ brain trauma – NAT

How is Cerebral Palsy diagnosed?

■ Clinically

○ evaluation of developmental milestones,

○ cognitive function, and

○ musculoskeletal abnormalities such as

■ spasticity,

■ loss of motor control, and

■ impaired balance.

How is Cerebral Palsy treated?

■ physical therapy

■ bracing/orthotics,

■ medications for spasticity

Role of Botulinum Toxin in management of cerebral palsy?

■ competitive inhibitor of presynaptic cholinergic receptors with a finite lifetime (usually lasts 2-3 months)

■ used to maintain joint motion during rapid growth when a child is too young for surgery

■ often injected into gastrocnemius

■ helpful treatment in dynamic contractures; little benefit with static contractures

Surgical Management of Cerebral Palsy?

■ SEMLS surgery (Single-Event, Multi-Level Surgery)

■ concept arose to limit multiple surgeries, anesthetics, and rehabilitation time for children

■ most successful when combined with a thorough gait lab assessment that predicts improvement in function with multiple level surgical interventions

■ simple lengthenings can cause deterioration in gait when other contractures are “uncovered”; SEMLS management seeks to avoid these iatrogenic complications

■ can be done on bilateral lower extremities in efforts to improve gait