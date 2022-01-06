Cerebral Palsy :A New Horizon

What is Cerebral Palsy ?

It is a common congenital condition, where the child presents with musculoskeletal and cognitive problems, caused by injury to the immature brain.

What causes Cerebral palsy?
■ prematurity (most common)
■ anoxic injuries
■ prenatal intrauterine factors
■ perinatal infections
○ toxoplasmosis
○ rubella
○ cytomegalovirus infection
○ herpes simplex
○ ToRCH
■ meningitis
■ brain malformations
■ brain trauma – NAT

How is Cerebral Palsy diagnosed?
■ Clinically
○ evaluation of developmental milestones,
○ cognitive function, and
○ musculoskeletal abnormalities such as
■ spasticity,
■ loss of motor control, and
■ impaired balance.

How is Cerebral Palsy treated?
■ physical therapy
■ bracing/orthotics,
■ medications for spasticity

Role of Botulinum Toxin in management of cerebral palsy?
■ competitive inhibitor of presynaptic cholinergic receptors with a finite lifetime (usually lasts 2-3 months)
■ used to maintain joint motion during rapid growth when a child is too young for surgery
■ often injected into gastrocnemius
■ helpful treatment in dynamic contractures; little benefit with static contractures

Surgical Management of Cerebral Palsy?
■ SEMLS surgery (Single-Event, Multi-Level Surgery)
■ concept arose to limit multiple surgeries, anesthetics, and rehabilitation time for children
■ most successful when combined with a thorough gait lab assessment that predicts improvement in function with multiple level surgical interventions
■ simple lengthenings can cause deterioration in gait when other contractures are “uncovered”; SEMLS management seeks to avoid these iatrogenic complications
■ can be done on bilateral lower extremities in efforts to improve gait

