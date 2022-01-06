Clubfoot :Paradigm Shift

Posted on 2022-01-06

Indore, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ —

What is Clubfoot?

Clubfoot describes a group of foot abnormalities ,in which your baby’s foot is twisted in. The tendons ( tissues connecting muscles to bone ) are shorter than usual. Clubfoot is the most common birth defect. 1:1,000. Highest prevalence in Hawaiians and Maoris
● male:female ratio approximately 2:1
● Anatomic location
○ 50%of cases are bilateral

Are Club Feet genetic?
■ strongly suggested
■ unaffected parents with affected child have 2.5% – 6.5% chance of having another child with a clubfoot
■ familial occurrence in 25%
■ link to PITX1
How are Clubfeet diagnosed?
■ Ultrasound
■ 1st trimester
■ associated anomalies, including non-musculoskeletal
■ 2nd trimester
■ true clubfeet
■ 3rd trimester
■ false positive rate is higher due to intrauterine crowding
➔Radiographs
1. often not taken
2. recommended views, if taken(dorsiflexion lateral (Turco view) AND AP

Treatment of Clubfeet?

Ponseti method. Gentle stretching and casting to gradually correct the deformity. Treatment begins shortly after birth 6-8 weekly plasters needed
● Achilles tenotomy. 90 percent of babies will require a minor procedure to release continued tightness in the Achilles tendon (heel cord), managed by Tendo Achilles Tenotomy i.e the tendon is cut. Plaster is then applied for 3 weeks.
● Bracing. The brace keeps the foot at the proper angle to maintain the correction. This bracing program can be demanding for parents and families, but is essential to prevent relapses.

