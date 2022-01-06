Little Dino Avatar: a new NFT Project where Users can get Unique Dinosaurs from Solana Blockchain

Mission Hills, California, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Little Dino Avatar is a new NFT project started some days ago. This is a collection where everyone can get and adopt one or more Unique Dinosaurs written on the Solana blockchain (forever).

All the awesome Dinosaurs were made in pixel art style and released as NFTs.

Any person can adopt one or more Little Dinos and be the sole owner of your Avatar. As owner, You can do everything you want with your Little Dino.

For example, you can use it on socials (such as Twitter, Facebook, Twitch…) or blogs, forums, chats, Discord, and so on. You can also resell your Dino, as many NFT collectors are doing.

The ownership is always certified by the blockchain.

This is the main page of the project:

⭐️ Little Dino Avatar ⭐️

👉 https://digitaleyes.market/collections/Little%20Dino%20Avatar 👈

The Dinosaurs were generated starting from December, 29th 2021 and written forever on the Solana blockchain. They were created starting from several layers, merged and composed using a set of BASH and PHP self-developed scripts.

This is an interesting example of automatic generation of pixel arts, and writing of digital arts on the blockchain (in a way similar to that used to generate crypto currencies). Furthermore, NFT technology is a useful mechanism for identifying the creator and the owner of the work in a secure cryptographic environment. Projects such as this are also called crypto projects.

Everyone can get, adopt and become the sole proprietary of one or more Dinosaurs, at a special price for a limited time! Or can mark them as favorites (clicking on the heart ❤️on DigitalEyes).

Little Dino Avatar as a NFT collection: but, what about a NFT?

Well, NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token. More precisely, a NFT is a unit of data stored on a blockchain (usually Ethereum, but also other networks are rising…) that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable.

NFTs can be potentially used for any kind of files, such as photos, videos, audio, and so on…

This is a useful method to track who is the owner of a digital work (for example, arts, collectibles, photos, songs, etc.) and who is the author. The technical instrument used for this is the blockchain. The world of NFTs has grown very fast. More precisely, it tripled in 2020, and it is really exploding starting from the first months of 2021.

What about the NFT project Little Dino Avatar?

As said, Little Dino Avatar is an exclusive NFT collection of unique Dinosaurs, Each Dinosaur is created as pixel art on a grid of 64×64 pixels, scaled to 1024×1024 px (to be used everywere without loss of quality), automatically and randomly generated and released as collectibles on a great NFT marketplace as DigitalEyes.

What are the key features of Little Dino Avatar NFTs?

The first interesting fact is that any Dinosaur is released as a Unique NFT. All the Dinosaurs were created starting from many layers and programmatically merged and composed using both BASH and PHP self-developed scripts. Each Dino is different and no two Dinosaurs are alike. This is a good opportunity for users that want a real Unique Avatar.

Definitively, this is a unique work of automatic generation of pixel art in an environment of experimental crypto projects.

How to participate?

To participate in the project “Little Dino Avatar”, any user can:

Choose and get one or more Dinos for a Special Price for a Limited Time; Mark one or more of them as favorite (clicking on the specific heart ❤️ available on DigitalEyes). Follow the Twitter account of our main partner: https://twitter.com/Cat_Blockchain_

Here is the direct link to get more details about the project, and to participate, entering the NFT world:

https://digitaleyes.market/collections/Little%20Dino%20Avatar