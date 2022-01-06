Bio-Based Coatings Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2031

Market Overview

Evolving concerns apropos of sustainability have induced a massive shift toward bio based alternatives, with bio-based coatings being one of them. The transition of paint and coatings industry toward bio-based coatings remains immensely influenced by environmental reasons and this transition is likely to scale new heights in the upcoming years. With increasing awareness in the society apropos of environmentally-responsible products, the sales of bio-based coatings is set to increase by a significant margin in the upcoming years. Development of green products in the paints and coatings industry is one of the megatrends fostering demand for bio-based coatings.

Low emissions with optimal performance has spurred the sales of bio-based coatings and this demand is not likely to decline anytime soon. Manufacturers of bio-based coatings are increasingly investing in research and development initiatives to foster product development in a seamless manner. Long term resolutions of substantial reduction of CO2 emissions are also one of the key driving forces boosting growth of bio-based coatings market. Manufacturers of bio-based coatings are also focusing on integration of latest technologies to enable product amelioration, which in turn will be a key contributing factor for the year-over-year sales growth of bio-based coatings.

Market Segmentation:

The bio-based coatings market can be segmented on the basis of area of application, VOC content, sector and end use industries.

On the basis of area of application, bio-based coatings can be segmented by:

Internal application

External application

On the basis of VOC content, bio-based coatings can be segmented into:

Zero VOC (VOC content less than 5 grams per liter)

Low VOC (VOC content less than 50 grams per liter)

VOC absorbing

Natural paints

On the basis of sector, bio-based coatings can be segmented as:

Commercial sector

Industrial sector

Residential sector

On the basis of end use, bio-based coatings can be segmented by:

Paints, coatings, adhesives and printing inks

Automobiles

Construction

Others

List of Key Market Players:

AURO Pflanzenenchemie AG

Benjamin Moore & Co.

Eco Safety Products

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

BioShields

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

KCC PAINTS SDN BHD.

NOROO Paint & Coatings Co.,Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Japan Polypropylene Corporation

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Market Dynamics:

Growing environmental and health concerns demand the use of bio-based coatings for several applications. It has been observed that there is a cut down in the use of toxic or hazardous materials by the paints & coatings industry. This move is a result of the growing demands for the bio-based coatings from the end use industries. Also, as there is an increasing awareness among the manufacturers and the end users of bio-based coatings around the sustainable products and solutions, there is a wide scope for bio-based coatings in the near future.

Out of the few industries, paints and coatings industry is largely driven by the regional and global regulations and this will widely influence the market dynamics of the bio-based coatings as it is a budding segment of the coatings industry. Presently, the increasing regulatory pressure on reducing the use of mineral oil based coatings, is one of the main drivers of bio-based coatings market. Green chemical technology is to play a bigger role in the development of bio-based coatings.

