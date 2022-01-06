Soft Drink Concentrates Market To Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2021-2031

The demand for soft drink concentrates is highest from mass merchandisers, while the other key end-users being food service, fountain machine and pubs and bars. The demand for soft drink concentrates from the drinking places such as pubs and bars have been increasing at a fast pace.

Owing to the constant increase in demand for carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks, several soft drink manufacturers have been investing in the expansion of their production capacity and entering into a less explored market. For instance in May 2018, Coca Cola opened a juice processing plant in Kenya. The Nairobi-based Coca-Cola Central East and West Africa Ltd plans to line up a number of soft drinks in the Kenya market to tap the rising consumer needs. This is expected to boost the demand for soft drink concentrates in the region.

Consolidated Tier 1 market for soft drink concentrates

The global soft drink concentrates market is fairly competitive, where the key operational companies include PepsiCo. Inc., Coca-Cola Company, Cott Corporation, Kraft Foods, Monster Beverage Corp., Dohler Group, and Dr, Pepper Snapple Group Inc. are among the frontrunners. Several soft drink manufacturers such as Coca Cola also have captive production plants of soft drink concentrates, which endows them to leverage more profit per unit sales of their soft drinks.

There are certain soft drink concentrate manufacturers that specifically target the kids. For instance, India-based fruit concentrate manufacturer has positioned its products mostly to the Indian kids. Besides, product and sales channel development, the soft drink concentrate manufacturers are also focusing on improving the packaging to meet the concurrent consumer demand for packaging.

The research report on Soft Drink Concentrates presents a comprehensive assessment of the Soft Drink Concentrates market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report in Soft Drink Concentrates provides analysis and information according to market segments such as application, end-use and geographies.

