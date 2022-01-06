Heel Pressure Injury Relieving Devices Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR Over 2031

Pressure ulcers (pressure sores, decubitus ulcers and bed sores) are localized areas in the body that damage both the skin and underlying tissue caused by shear or friction pressure. The patient needs to be effectively treated in order to relieve from the pressure that result in skin breakdown. Pressure-relieving devices include specialized beds, mattresses, bandages, dressings and foams. Amongst different pressure ulcers, the geriatric population around the world is more prone to heel pressure ulcers. The number of people aged around 60 are common users of heel pressure injury relieving devices. The prevention of these heel ulcers require both a multidimensional approach for its management and a well-equipped hospital staff. Although some parts of heel pressure treatment requires detailed attention, still specific care needs to be taken based on the condition of each patient.

Heel Pressure Injury Relieving Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

More than 3 million people in the U.S. and 1 million people in the U.K. suffer from pressure ulcers every year, out of which heel pressure ulcers have the large share. One of the major driver for growth of heel pressure injury relieving devices market is the geriatric population who suffers from terminal illnesses and with limited mobility. The heel pressure injury relieving devices market is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period due to the competition amongst various pressure injury relieving devices manufacturers. Moreover, the heel pressure injury relieving devices market is also increase due to the fact that some of the heel pressure injury relieving companies are focused on new product launches as part of their strategic expansion. The heel pressure injury relieving devices market is also growing due to partnerships between companies and acquisitions of smaller players. The high cost associated with the treatment procedure pushes the heel pressure injury relieving devices market. Also, with large amount of money being spent on staff treatment the heel pressure injury relieving devices surely have a chance to be a growing market in wound care management.

Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1695

Heel Pressure Injury Relieving Devices Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global heel pressure injury relieving devices market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on product type, the global heel pressure injury relieving devices market is segmented as:

Constant Low Pressure Devices

Alternating Pressure Devices

Based on application type, the global heel pressure injury relieving devices market is segmented as:

Impaired Mobility

Surgery

Diabetes

Neuropathy

Others

Based on end users, the global heel pressure injury relieving devices market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Home based Care

Geriatric Care Centers

Independent Dental Clinics

Clinics

Request ToC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1695

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan ( Greater China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

Heel Pressure Injury Relieving Devices Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global heel pressure injury relieving devices market are

Stryker

Arjo

McKesson Corporation

Hill-Rom Services Inc

Invacare Corporation

Pelican Manufacturing

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

EHOB

Incorporated

Bort GmbH

and A. Algeo Ltd.

For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556336214/in-line-with-carbon-sequestration-and-water-retention-properties-of-biochar-drives-the-industry

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: