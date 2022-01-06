Keratoprosthesis Market To Garner Brimming Revenues By 2031

Exponential rise in the use of medical devices on account of continued advances in design and superior operative care has led to increase in the use of artificial cornea or keratoprosthesis in the recent years. The keratoprosthesis is intended to replace the damaged corneal tissue and restore vision of the patients with bilateral corneal disease.

Corneal transplantation is one of the common treatment to correct several corneal opacity which involves tissue from human donor. However, the treatment fails in some cases, leading to development of keratoprosthesis which is used when corneal transplantation is not an option. In addition, lack of availability of human cornea donor has influenced the adoption of artificial cornea, thereby fuelling growth of the keratoprosthesis market.

Keratoprosthesis Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in global keratoprosthesis market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Keratoprosthesis Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, global keratoprosthesis market has been segmented on the basis of product type, disease indication, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, global keratoprosthesis market is segmented as below:
  • Boston Keratoprosthesis (KPro)
    • Type I
    • Type II
  • AlphaCor
  • Others
Based on disease indication, global keratoprosthesis market is segmented as below:
  • Bullous Keratopathy
  • Keratoconus
  • Keratitis
  • Others
Based on end user, global keratoprosthesis market is segmented as below:
  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Others

Keratoprosthesis Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising geriatric population coupled with increasing incidence of eye diseases worldwide is expected to be the prime factor driving the growth of global keratoprosthesis market. Around 10 million people in the world suffering from corneal blindness. Therefore, rising incidences of corneal blindness are the primary factor driving the growth of the global keratoprosthesis market. Moreover, rising incidences of trauma cases are increasing the chances of eye injury which will further contribute in driving the growth of keratoprosthesis market.

However, lack of availability of human cornea donor is expected to drive the growth of keratoprosthesis market. Furthermore, keratoprosthesis is a costly surgery and thus the adoption of keratoprosthesis is quite low in developing countries which is expected to deter the growth of global keratoprosthesis market over the forecast period. The cost of the Boston KPro rose from $3,000 to $5,000 in 2010. Factors responsible for increasing cost are larger research expenditures and rising regulatory costs. Reimbursement by Medicaid, Medicare and other insurers for keratoprosthesis surgery is largely available.

Keratoprosthesis Market: Overview

The keratoprosthesis market is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period due to increasing incidence of corneal infection. Increasing visual disability due to the cloudy cornea for working people has increased the demand for keratoprosthesis surgeries. Based on product types, the global keratoprosthesis market is segmented into Boston Keratoprosthesis, alphaCor, and others. Amongst them, Boston Keratoprosthesis is the most widely used treatment option for corneal disease.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size
  • Supply & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Argentina, Mexico, Brazil)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)
  • Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and China (India, Australia & New Zealand)
  • China
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

