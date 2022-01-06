Sodium Citrate Anhydrous Market Estimated To Be Driven By Innovation And Industrialization : FactMR

Sodium citrate anhydrous is a sodium salt of citric acid. It is a granular, crystalline powder, which is freely soluble in water, considerably deliquescent in moist air and insoluble in alcohol. The sodium citrate anhydrous is used as an additive in many food and beverage products. The food and beverage industry is indirectly prevailing the global sodium citrate anhydrous market during the forecast period. Further, sodium citrate anhydrous is primarily used as an effervescence agent (aids in the dissolution of active ingredients to improve palatability), pH control agent (to enhance the activity of preservative), flavoring agent (to cover the unpleasant test of medicines) and active pharmaceutical ingredient among others. The APEJ healthcare marker is expected to record higher digit growth over the forecast period, which is likely to boost the market of sodium citrate anhydrous in this region. In food and beverages, the primary use of sodium citrate anhydrous is for food preservation and to add flavor. Sodium citrate anhydrous is used in many ready-to-drink beverages, ice-cream, gelatin mix, processed cheese, sweets and many other products. The sodium citrate anhydrous market has high opportunities in the forecast period due to its use in man applications.

Global Sodium Citrate Anhydrous Market Segmentation

The sodium citrate anhydrous market can be segmented into type, form, application and packaging type. By the type, sodium citrate anhydrous market can be categorized into food grade, industrial grade and pharmaceutical grade. The sodium citrate anhydrous market can be segmented by its form such as powder and granular. By application of the sodium citrate anhydrous, its market can be segmented into food industry, medicine industry, chemical industry and others. In packaging type segment, sodium citrate anhydrous market is segmented into bottle, bulk and tetra packaging. Sodium citrate anhydrous market can be segmented by nature including synthetic and organic. The global sodium citrate anhydrous market can be segmented on the basis of geographical region, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Emerging Countries.

Global Sodium Citrate Anhydrous Market is Likely to Register an Average Higher-digit CAGR over Forecast Period

The global market of sodium citrate anhydrous is likely to increase in the upcoming forecast period because of its three primary end-use industries including food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry. According to Fact.MR, its market is likely to grow with an average higher-digit CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the forecast period. North America dominated the global market for sodium citrate anhydrous in 2018. North America and APEJ region is expected to witness a sizable rise in the overall sales of sodium citrate anhydrous. Countries including China, the U.S. and India are expected to witness a significant market share of sodium citrate anhydrous due to manufacturing companies and research facilities for chemicals that are concentrated in these countries.

Global sodium citrate anhydrous key market players

The global market for sodium citrate anhydrous comprises several developers, who are primarily converging on developing advance version on sodium citrate anhydrous mainly for cosmetic and pharmaceutical products. Some key market participants are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, ATPGroup, Cargill, Gadot Biochemical Industries, Jungbunzlauer Suisse, Pan Chem Corporation, S.A. Citrique Belge, Tate & Lyle, M & U International LLC, Penta International, Thomas Scientific, Mckinley Resources Inc, Natural Biological Group Co., Ltd., Hebei Zhentian Food Addit Co., Ltd., Nanjing Jiayi Sunway Chemical Co., Ltd., Ningxia Baiyun Carbon Co., Ltd., Jinjiang Just Food Co., Ltd., Premium Ingredient Co., Ltd. and Ninxiang Xinyang Chemical Co., Ltd. among other prominent players.

The sodium citrate anhydrous report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Sodium Citrate Anhydrous market segments. Sodium Citrate Anhydrous market dynamics Sodium Citrate Anhydrous Market Size Supply & Demand for Sodium Citrate Anhydrous Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size. in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape of market Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

