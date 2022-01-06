Salatrim Market To Witness Growth Acceleration During 2022 – 2031

Salatrim comes with a lot of application in the food industry as a fat replacer. It is beneficial for reducing weight and for dietary purpose. With increasing standards of living and growing health-conscious population, the consumers are shifting towards healthy foods. It is added as alternative fat in bakery and confectionery products. It is suitable for people following a weight loss diet. Increase in health problems such as cholesterol, heart disease, sugar and obesity due to rising consumption of processed food such as snacks, oily food and readymade meals has increased the demand for fat replacer in the food industry. The bakery products and confectionery market are expected to witness tremendous growth. Moreover, salatrim has a vast opportunity in frozen food products and dairy products, as it contains a high amount of fat content.

Rising Obesity amongst Population, especially Adults

Obesity is a medical condition where excess body fat can adversely affect health. Obesity is the most common among adult; around 39% of adult aged above 18 years suffers from obesity. With increasing spending capability, the prevalence of obesity has tripled. It has been reported that obesity in high income and middle-income country has doubled than that of low-income countries. With rising awareness about the ill effects of obesity amongst consumer, the demand for salatrim food products has increased as it helps in reducing weight and makes a person less hungry. Thus, the growing population of obesity increases the demand for low calorie and weight reducing products, which drives the salatrim market globally.

Global Salatrim Market Segmentation

The global salatrim market can be segmented on the basis of nature type as: Organic Conventional

The global salatrim market can be segmented on the basis of application as: Bakery Confectionary Dietary food products Dairy products Frozen food

The global salatrim market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as: North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania

Global Salatrim Market Regional Overview

Salatrim is very popular in the North American region, and the use of salatrim is observed in multiple food products. In Europe, Salatrim is only found in bakery products bringing an opportunity for manufacturers to explore other application areas. The Asia Pacific market has not observed the use of salatrim in food products. Moreover, Asia Pacific can be a potential market for Salatrim manufacturers due to increasing spending capability, rising health-conscious consumers and rising urbanization.

Global Salatrim Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global salatrim market are: Archer Daniels Midland Company FMC Corporation Ltd. PGP Internationals TIC Gums Inc. Penford Corporation Ltd. Grain Processing Corporation (USA) Advanced Food Systems Inc. Other Prominent Players The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Salatrim market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Salatrim market segments such as geographies, product type, and applications.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation of Salatrim. Historical, current and projected market size of Salatrim in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

