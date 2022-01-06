Agricultural Films Market Share, Industry Survey and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2024

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 06, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

The global market size of agricultural films market in 2015 was USD 7.27 billion. The growing population and the increasing demand of food with the rise in agricultural productivity is driving the market over the forecast period.

The factors which drive the market are requirement of high quality crop and declining arable land. These films are basically used for crop protection and increasing productivity. In order to fulfill the demand of population these agricultural films are in demand.

Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Low density polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE)

High density polyethylene (HDPE)

Ethyl vinyl acetate/ ethyl butyl acrylate (EVA/EBA)

Reclaims

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Green house

Mulching

Silage

Major Companies Analysis covered in these report

BASF

Novamont

ExxonMobil

Alvarez

Trioplast

BP Industries (BPI) and many others

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2024?

What are the growth opportunities of Agricultural Films market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of Agricultural Films market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

