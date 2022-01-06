Antimicrobial Additives Market Growth Factors and Share by Manufacturer 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 06, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

The global antimicrobial additives market size was valued at USD 7.86 billion in 2015. Increasing use of the product in number of end use industries such as food and beverages, healthcare, packaging, construction, automotive, furniture and electronics is expected to be a driving force of growth.

Antimicrobial additives have special ingredients that help prevent fungal, bacterial and algal development in materials which are exposed to moisture as well as high level of ultra violet radiation & unsanitary conditions. The products have number of applications in papers, textiles, plastics, paints and coatings, inks, fabric care and rubber, so as to suppress the breeding of undesirable microorganisms and thereby increase the durability of the substrate.

Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Organic

Inorganic

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Plastics

Paints & coatings

Pulp & paper

Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Healthcare

Packaging

Food & beverages

Construction

Automotive

Others

Major Companies Analysis covered in these report

BASF

BioCote Limited

Dow Chemical Company

AkzoNobel

Microban International

Nanobiomatters Industries S.L. and many others

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2025?

What are the growth opportunities of Antimicrobial Additives market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of Antimicrobial Additives market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

