Polyurea Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2022

The Polyurea Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Polyurea Market was appreciated at 114.3 kilo tons during the year 2014 and it is projected to reach USD 936.7 million for the duration of the prediction. The polyurea finds a number of uses, comprising transport and construction due to its exceptional physiognomies comprising outstanding inattentiveness with regards to water, color compatibility, and speedy curative period.

The growing usage of protective coatings in the applications of construction and automobile because of its corrosion deterrence and great sturdiness, is projected to encourage the practice of the polymer. Yet, the existence of the covering alternatives having low-slung price, comprising polyurethane and epoxy, is projected to impact the market negatively above the period of prediction.

Growing spending on the practice of the lining arrangements for the defense of the surroundings comprising regulation of landfill due to the strict rules intended by justifying the adversative consequence of contamination is projected to trigger the demand for Polyurea. Yet, augmented popularity of polyolefin centered lining arrangements, comprising LDPE and HDPE in the subdivision of mining and construction at an international level is estimated to persist a reliable warning.

The polyurea market on the source of Type of Application could span Transport, Construction, Industrialized. The subdivision of Construction was the biggest sector of application; responsible for a stake of more than 40% of the international capacity during the year 2014. Great reactivity and comparative insensitivity to dampness, linked with Polyurea, is estimated to encourage its consumption in inside layer of the tanks, channels & manhole, and minor repression constructions.

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Coating

Lining

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Construction

Industrial

Transportation

Others

Some of the important companies operating in the field are Versa Flex Inc., PPG Industries, Nukote Coating Systems International, W.R. Grace, Specialty Products Inc., LINE-X Protective Coatings, SWD Polyurethane, and BASF.

By the source of geography, the Polyurea industry for North America was responsible for 39.8% stake of the international capacity during the year of 2014. The strong existence of automobile manufacturing companies in the nations such as Mexico and the U.S.A is estimated to go on an encouraging factor for the market. Furthermore, developments of the substructure in the U.S.A because of the growing amount of housing constructions is estimated to upsurge the usage of the polymer in the formula of coatings and adhesives.

The Asia-Pacific is estimated to observe substantial improvement of capacity at a CAGR of 5.9% for the period of prediction, due to optimistic viewpoint regarding the construction business in India and China, on the backdrop of growing expenses for metropolitan expansion and advantageous strategies regarding the home loan.

