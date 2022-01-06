RFID Blood Monitoring Systems Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 06, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The RFID Blood Monitoring Systems Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global RFID blood monitoring systems market size was estimated at USD 104 million in 2014. Rising demand for efficient management system regarding blood & related products and growing awareness pertaining to minimize transfusion errors in medical process are some of the key factors driving RFID blood monitoring systems market. Rapidly consolidating healthcare sector and increase in volume of blood & related products inventory is further boosting up the demand for this technology in healthcare industry.

Technological advancements in RFID systems will not only provide identification details but also provide location information on a real time basis, which will further boost demand among end-users for these devices. Increase in R&D activities for the development of new management solutions and rising concerns for patient safety is expected to propel the growth of RFID blood monitoring systems. Growing adoption of RFID technologies by the hospitals and blood banks particularly in blood freezers and refrigerators further surges demand for this technology.

Some of the other factors driving the growth of the market are favorable regulatory policies for the approval of RFID technologies and rising trend of privatization of healthcare infrastructure that led to the introduction of modern technologies in the healthcare settings. In 2013, FDA approved iTrace which is a RFID-based tracking system that can be used in blood banks systems.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Systems

Tags

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Blood Banks

Hospital Blood Centers

Major Companies Analysis covered in these report

TAGSYS

Solstice Medical LLC

LogTag Recorders Ltd

Terson Solutions

Mobile Aspects; Inc.

Wave Mark, Inc. and many others

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2022?

What are the growth opportunities of RFID Blood Monitoring Systems market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of RFID Blood Monitoring Systems market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

