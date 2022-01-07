Low Carbon Cement Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2022 to 2031

Low Carbon Cement Market: Overview and Dynamics

Low carbon cement is gaining traction in the developed regions such as North America and Europe owing its provision leaving little to no carbon footprint on the planet. Demand has grown at a rapid pace in the past-half decade and is expected to grow at a much faster pace in the forecast period owing to the product penetration in developing regions such as South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Moreover, low carbon cement comes in the class of non-hazardous chemical over long-term exposure is set to attract key players in building & construction sector to incline towards the low carbon cement.

On the supply side assessment of the market, key players such as Lafarge Holcim, Heidelberg, Cemex, CNBM, etc. are witnessed to launch the products with low carbon content claiming to have reduced CO 2 emissiona which portrays a clear market growth in mid-term forecast period. Apart from the supply side, policies framework by the key countries such as Germany, France and United States are set to provide leverage for the low carbon cement market growth.

Price reduction of the low carbon cement to counter the demand affects is set to catalyze the market growth in short-term and mid-term forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact insights

The countries have been crippled by the spread of the coronavirus with imposed lockdowns followed by the strict social distancing norms influencing the global development ratio. Referring to the worker’s health and safety regulations productions in the industrial units have been shut in the regions of the almost every country, leading great havoc in the low carbon cement industry. The low carbon cement has been widely affected due to the demand and supply equilibrium of the raw materials needed.

However, reforming industrial safety and regulations will help the low carbon cement market to rebound in the mid-quarter of the year 2020.

Segmentation Analysis of Low Carbon Cement market

The global Low carbon cement market is divided into four major segments: reduction potential, cement type and region.

Based on reduction potential, Low carbon cement market has been segmented as follows:

30-50% reduction

60% reduction

70% reduction

Based on Cement types, Low carbon cement market has been segmented as follows:

Portland Cement

High Alumina Cement

Quick Settling Cement

Others

Based on geographic regions, Low carbon cement market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Low Carbon Cement Market: Regional Outlook

Backed up by the presence of the largest producer of the cement industry i.e. China, the East Asia region is assured to hold the major share of the low carbon cement market. East Asia regions expected to generate more than 50% market revenue over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Furthermore, European corporations have launched variable technological innovations such as Vertual Low carbon range that offers different grades for reducing carbon emissions providing aesthetic finishing of settlement and increased durability to maintain respective position in the low carbon cement market.

Low cost construction is directly linked with the economic development. Owing to social and economic development with the phase of the construction industry, the low carbon cement market for South Asia regions will offer a wide array of opportunities in the constructive applications of foundation, roads development and geo-technical.

Low Carbon Cement Market: Key Players

End-user industries are framing alliances with low carbon cement technological manufacturers for development and are creating materialistic demand to run the applications with low carbon cement. For example, Lafarge Holcim has partnered with an American start-up named Solidia technologies utilizing CO 2 with a specialized curing process which creates cement particles with 70% lower carbon footprint. Similarly, Bouygues Construction has developed a Low carbon cement brand named Hoffman’s H-EVA cement with 70 to 80% reduction of carbon footprints in partnership with Hoffman green cement technologies.

Lafarge Holcim, Heidelberg, Cemex, CNBM, Italcementi, Capitol Aggregates, Anhui Conch are amongst the key players which are exciting the demand for low carbon cement.

