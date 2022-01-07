Myristoyl Chloride Market Estimated to Flourish at by 2030

Myristoyl Chloride Market: Overview and Dynamics

Myristoyl chloride is extensively used to manufacture pesticides, pharmaceuticals and raw materials for organic synthesis etc. Rising production of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) across the East Asia and South Asia & Oceania in the past half-decade has increased the demand requisite of myristoyl chloride. Myristoyl chloride plays an important role in modifying the isophthalate-PEG copolymers to improve the drug delivery. Since past half-decade the demand of myristoyl chloride in the field of drug delivery has grown at a faster pace. Owing to the growth in demand of efficient drug delivery chemicals, myristoyl chloride is set to grow at a faster pace in the forecast period.

In the field of biopharmaceuticals, myristoyl chloride plays an important role in membrane targeting and protein–protein interactions which is set to bolster the market in the long-run forecast period. Loss in lean body mass is observed in COVID-19 patients and rise in COVID-19 number of patients is set to provide an opportunity for the stakeholders in the market. Utilization of myristoyl chloride to synthesize drugs dedicated to COVID-19 patients is set to bolster the market in short-term. All-in-All owing to the aforementioned applications of the myristoyl Chloride market is set to grow at single-digit CAGR over the forecast period

COVID-19 Impact Insights

COVID-19 pandemic has forced countries to impose lockdowns and strict social distancing measures across the globe, flattening the global economic curve. But in the perspective of the myristoyl chloride market, demand has increased by 2% from biopharmaceutical firms and supply has contracted. Thus raising the prices of myristoyl chloride. Rise in prices of myristoyl chloride is short lived and hence dip in prices aftermath is set to be observed.

Higher Grades to Dominate the Myristoyl Chloride Market

In the field of pharmaceuticals, grade choice plays a major role in manufacturing. Lower grades increases the processing and capital cost while higher grades of myristoyl chloride such as 99% enhances the production feasibility of API and reduces the marginal cost of produced product. Hence, 99% grade is set to grow the myristoyl chloride market at a faster pace in the long-run.

Segmentation Analysis of MyristoylChlorideMarket

The global myristoyl chloride market is bifurcated into four major segments: grade type, packaging type,end use, and region.

On the basis of grade type, myristoyl chloride market has been segmented as follows:

99% purity

98% purity

97% purity

On the basis of form type, myristoyl chloride market has been segmented as follows:

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of packaging type, Myristoyl chloride market has been segmented as follows:

180 kg plastic drum

200kg plastic drum

others

On the basis of end use, Myristoyl chloride market has been segmented as follows:

Pharmaceutical industry

Pesticide

Organic raw materials

On the basis of geographic regions, Myristoyl chloride market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Myristoyl Chloride Market: Regional Outlook

Based on regional split, the report “Myristoyl chloride market” takes into account six prominent regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific collectively accounts for nearly two-fifths of the myristoyl chloride market share. Followed by Asia Pacific, North America is set to acquire near quarter of the market share and one-tenths of the global production of Myristoyl Chloride. Followed by North America, Europe accounts for 10% of the market share and the region is set to grow at a nominal pace over the forecast period.

Moreover, in case of myristoyl chloride market mature markets such as Europe and North America are set to gain minimum absolute opportunity compared to the APAC owing to presence of limited number of API’s in the Europe and North America.

Myristoyl Chloride Market: Key Players

The Global market of the Myriostyl Chloride is fairly distributed.Key players are involved in improving their market stance. Shalong chemicals,Jigs chemical,Changzoukefeng, Rudolph lianfeng, Lullaby pharmaceuticals etc. are amongst the prominent players in myristoyl chloride market accounting for over half of the market revenues. The global market players are constantly working to enhance their growth strategies such as process optimization of lipidation, quality standards and bundle of other short comings witnessed across the regional players. Moreover, acquisitions and establishing long-term supply contracts with the end-use industries are set to provide a winning edge to the market players.

