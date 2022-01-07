Foam Blowing Agents Market Outlook, Global Demand And Rising Trends -2022 – 2031

FDA approval for the use of blowing agents to heal abdominal trauma in military personnel has given a positive outlook to the industry. This breakthrough will go long way in saving the lives of soldiers who have suffered serious abdominal trauma.

Moreover, the use of foaming agents in the development of antiseptic liquid soaps has increased its demand in the past half-decade. This can be attributed to the enhanced properties such as improved texture, uniform distribution and good penetration of the product. Such innovations are likely to bolster the production and sales of the foam blowing agents over the forecast period.As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the foam blowing agents market is anticipated to magnify at a CAGR of around 6% over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Based on application, polyurethane foams capture a major market share.

Among the end uses, the electrical & electronics industry has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to rise in the purchase of consumer appliances over the past decade.

Asia Pacific is set to dominate market revenue through 2031.

The market in China is expected to rise at a high single-digit CAGR through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for blowing agents was hit in 2020. But with the manufacturing industry back on track, demand is expected to bounce back.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type HC Foam Blowing Agents HFC & HCFC Foam Blowing Agents Foam Blowing Agent Blends HFO Foam Blowing Agents Methylal and Methyl Formate Others (Liquid CO2 and Water)

Application Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Polystyrene Foam Blowing Agents Phenolic Foam Blowing Agents Others (PVC Foams, Polyisocyanurate Foams)

End Use Industry Foam Blowing Agents for Building and Construction Foam Blowing Agents for Electrical and Electronics Foam Blowing Agents for Furniture and Bedding Foam Blowing Agents for Automotive Foam Blowing Agents for Footwear Others (Textiles, Medical, etc.)



Key Questions Answered in Report

