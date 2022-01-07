Ethoxy Propanol Market Projected To Witness A Double-Digit CAGR During 2021-2031

Ethoxy Propanol Market: Introduction

Ethoxy Propanol, also known as propylene glycol ethers, is stable colorless liquid, with medium to high boiling point and mild odor. It has a chemical formula C5H12O2. Ethoxy Propanol is soluble in water as well as solvent and is also compatible with many oils, greases and waxes. Ethoxy Propanol has high solvent power, excellent compatibility with polar and non-polar solvents, medium-low volatility, and coalescence. Due to their unique features, they are extensively used in a solvent-based system and as a coupling agent in an aqueous organic system.

Ethoxy Propanol Market: Segmentation

The global ethoxy propanol market is segmented on the basis of end-use application and region.

Based on end-use application, the global ethoxy propanol market is segmented as:

Paints & Coating

Inks & Dyes

Cleaners

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Agrochemicals

Others

Paints & coating end-use application accounts for majority of the share in the global ethoxy propanol market. Whereas, end-use applications such as cosmetics and agrochemicals will remain as an emerging hotspot in the global ethoxy propanol market.

Based on the region, the global ethoxy propanol market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Ethoxy Propanol Market: Prominent market stakeholders

Key market stakeholders in the global ethoxy propanol market are Shell, INEOS, BASF SE, Wilmar BioEthanol, amongst others. The ethoxy propanol market consists of consolidated players with manufacturing facilities concentrated in the East Asia region. The market is consolidated with few manufacturers globally. Besides, with an increased focus on the expansion of production capacity, the global ethoxy propanol market is anticipated to witness a steep growth in the forecast period. For instance, Shell, an energy and petrochemical company, accounts for a majority of the share in the global ethoxy propanol market. Shell markets its product under the trade name ethyl proxitol.

Ethoxy Propanol Market: Market Dynamics

The key growth driving factor for the Ethoxy Propanol market is its increased demand as a solvent in the paints & coating industry. The global paints & coating industry is on the rise owing to the growing building & construction industry, rising urbanization, and increase per capita spending. This drives the demand for a number of Ethoxy-Propanol-based solvents. Ethoxy propanol is used in a variety of formulations in the paints & coatings industry. Moreover, ethoxy propanol application in pharmaceutical and industrial cleaning is also one of the growth driving factors for the global ethoxy propanol market.

