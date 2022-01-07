The Value Of Vulcanization Accelerators Market Estimated To Soar Higher During 2021-2031

Vulcanization Accelerators Market: an overview:

Vulcanization of rubber with sulfur is a prolonged process. Vulcanization with sulfur takes place at 140 0 C and requires around 6 hours, which is indeed a high energy-consuming process, thus vulcanization accelerators are used to increase the vulcanization rate and enhance the product quality. Besides, vulcanization accelerators also lower the temperature of the vulcanization process and prevent the degradation of rubber at elevated temperatures. There are over 150 chemicals that are known to be vulcanization accelerators, but only 50 of them are commercially being used.

Vulcanization Accelerators Market: Dynamics:

Vulcanization accelerators belong to different chemical groups. These vulcanization accelerators are used for the production of different grades of vulcanized rubber products depending upon the compatibility. The vulcanized rubber is majorly used for the production of a variety of goods including shoe soles, rubber hoses, bowling balls, tires, toys, instrument mouthpieces, erasers, and others.

According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers OICA, global vehicle production is expected to increase by over 25%. This increase is likely to boost the production of tires that in turn will boost the demand for vulcanization accelerators. The developments in low-cost technologies are helping automobile manufacturers to make cost-effective and economical automobiles.

Vulcanization Accelerators Market: Segments:

On the basis of the chemical group present in the Vulcanization accelerators, the market is segmented as.

  • Aldehyde Amine
  • Guanidine
  • Thiazole
  • Thiophosphate
  • Thiuram
  • Dithiocarbamate
  • Sulfenamides
  • Thiourea
  • Xanthates

On the basis of a role the vulcanization accelerators play, the market can be classified into.

  • Primary vulcanization accelerators
  • Secondary vulcanization accelerators

On the basis of vulcanization rates, the vulcanization accelerators promote, the market can be segmented into.

  • Slow vulcanization accelerators
  • Fast delayed action vulcanization accelerators
  • Semi ultra-fast vulcanization accelerators
  • Ultra-fast vulcanization accelerators

On the basis of geographical regions, the market is segmented into.

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

Vulcanization Accelerators: Key Players:

There are many key players in the vulcanization Accelerators market. Some of them are.

  • Kemai Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Shandong Sunshine Chemical Co. Ltd
  • Zhengzhou Double Vigour Chemical Product Co.,Ltd
  • LANXESS
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL
  • Nocil limited
  • Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology
  • SANSHIN CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD

The Vulcanization accelerators Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

