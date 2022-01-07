Plastic Automotive Fuel Tank to Remain the Top Selling Variant in Automotive Fuel Tank Market – Fact.MR Survey

250 Pages Automotive Fuel Tank Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automotive Fuel Tank to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automotive Fuel Tank. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automotive Fuel Tank market. This report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This report sheds light on Market Insights of Automotive Fuel Tank, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Automotive Fuel Tank Market.

Competitive Landscape

The report includes complete assessment on key players involved in the manufacturing of automotive fuel tank. The section on competitive landscape can offer vital insights to the reader revealing SWOT analysis, product portfolios, product innovations and developments, key strategies and key financials of major companies.

Few of the companies profiled in the report include

Magna International Inc.

Compagnie Plastic Ominum SA

Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.

YAPP Automotive Parts Co. Ltd.

Note: Apart from the above-mentioned companies, the report also includes the profiling of players such as Martinrea International Inc., Spectra Premium Industries Inc., and Hwashin Co. Ltd.

Increasing disposable income of the middle-class population, particularly in countries such as China and India, has fuelled the adoption of vehicles in these regions, which in turn is driving demand for automotive fuel tanks. Manufacturers are focusing on production of environment-friendly fuel tanks, to comply with regulations pertaining to use of hazardous materials. These factors are driving the growth of the global automotive fuel tank market.

A recent report by Fact.MR projects the global automotive fuel tank market to register robust CAGR through 2022. The market was evaluated at revenues worth US$ 24,019.8 Mn in 2017; by 2022 this number is estimated to exceed US$ 30,000 Mn.

5 Projections by Fact.MR’s Report

Sports-utility vehicles (SUV), sedans, and multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) have been adopting plastic fuel tanks on a large scale. This has led plastic fuel tanks to remain preferred among material type, with sales estimated to account for nearly US$ 28,000 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. In terms of sales, plastic fuel tanks are anticipated to register the highest CAGR through 2022. In addition, aluminum fuel tanks will register the second-highest CAGR in the market through 2022. By capacity, 45-75 L fuel tanks are expected to remain sought-after in the global automotive fuel tank market. However sales of above 75 L fuel tanks will register the fastest expansion through 2022. More than half of the market is estimated to be held by 45-75 L fuel tanks in 2017, in terms of revenues. Less than 45 L fuel tank sales are expected to account for comparatively lower revenues than plastic fuel tanks, but higher than aluminum fuel tanks in the market. OEM will continue to remain dominant in the global automotive fuel tank market. Sales of fuel tanks in OEM are expected to surpass US$ 30,000 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. Fuel tank sales in aftermarket are projected to register the fastest expansion through 2022. However, sales of fuel tanks in aftermarket will account for comparatively lower revenue share than OEM, which will hold more than three-fourth revenue share of the global automotive fuel tank market in 2017. Sales of fuel tanks will remain highest in passenger cars based on vehicle type, and will account for around three-fourth share of the market in 2017. Fuel tank sales in passenger cars are estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 8,000 Mn between 2017 and 2022. In addition, fuel tanks sales in HCVs will exhibit the Highest CAGR through 2022. In LCVs, demand for fuel tanks will remain relatively higher than in HCVs throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will remain dominant in the market. Fuel tank sales in North America and Europe will collectively reach US$ 7885.2 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. However, demand for fuel tanks in Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA) will continue to be sluggish in the market.

More Valuable Insights on Automotive Fuel Tank Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Automotive Fuel Tank, Sales and Demand of Automotive Fuel Tank, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



