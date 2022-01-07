Men’s Bicycle Market will Surpass a Valuation of US$ 24,900 Mn by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Men’s Bicycle market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Men’s Bicycle

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Men’s Bicycle. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Men’s Bicycle Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=201



The latest study conducted by Fact.MR reveals that the global men’s bicycle market will witness a sluggish CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022). Global demand for men’s bicycle is influenced by factors such as advancements in designs, and the introduction of advanced and high performance bicycles.

In addition, governments in various countries are promoting and encouraging the adoption of bicycle in order to reduce traffic congestion and carbon emission. For decades, bicycles have been a sustainable mode of transportation that come with benefits of price, health and environmental. Nonetheless, bicycles may not be the best option when it comes to long distance travelling due to its inherent functional limitations.

Gasoline powered vehicles have an upper-edge over bicycles in terms of efficiency and performance, which, in turn, is acting a major impediment to the growth of the global men’s bicycle market. Most consumers use bicycles as an exercise tool and therefore, the availability of a wide range workout equipment is curbing bicycle sales globally. Moreover, continuous expansion of cities, which is resulting in longer travelling time from home to shopping center or home to workplace is perhaps making the use of bicycles unrealistic for transportation.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Men’s Bicycle, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Men’s Bicycle Market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=201



Market Taxonomy

Product Type Road Bicycle

Sports Bicycle

Mountain Bicycle

Hybrid Bicycle Technology Conventional

Electric Pricing Low Range

Mid Range

Premium Range Distribution Channel Independent Outlet

Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

Direct to Customer Brand Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Franchised Outlet

Direct to Customer Online Channel

Third Party Online Channel

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/201



Competition Tracking

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Limited

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Tube Investments of India Limited

Accell Group N.V.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Tandem Group plc

Samchuly Bicycle Co. Ltd

and Youngone Corporation

are the leading market players profiled in the Fact.MR’s report.

Global Men’s Bicycle Market: Key Projections

Based on products, the hybrid bicycles segment is projected to remain highly attractive during the assessment period. In terms of revenue, the segment currently commands for more than 37% share of the global market. In addition, the hybrid bicycles segment is anticipated to cross a market valuation of US$ 9,600 Mn by the end of 2022, reflecting a steady CAGR.

Between 2017 and 2022, the market for men’s bicycle in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to exhibit an impressive growth rate. This is primarily due to the increasing urgency to check air pollution levels in various APEJ countries, which is resulting in higher adoption of bicycles in the region. Meanwhile, demand for men’s bicycle in North America is also expected to surge over the next couple of years as consumers shift towards more eco-friendly modes of transportation.

Based on technology, the conventional men’s bicycle segment will continue to outperform the electric men’s bicycle segment during the forecast period. The former currently represents more than two-third revenue share of the global market. By 2022-end, the conventional men’s bicycle segment is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 20,400 Mn.

Based on price range, the mid-range segment is expected retain its dominant position over the assessment period. Demand for mid-range priced men’s bicycle is significantly high. The mid-range segment currently commands for close to 60% revenue share of the market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the independent outlet segment is expected account for a considerable contribution to the global men’s bicycle market revenues in 2017 and beyond. The independent outlet segment is projected to reflect a CAGR of 3.1% from 2017 to 2022.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556693095/advancements-in-the-technology-of-avionics-propels-the-business-aircraft-manufacturing-industry

Key Question answered in the survey of Men’s Bicycle market report:

Sales and Demand of Men’s Bicycle

Growth of Men’s Bicycle Market

Market Analysis of Men’s Bicycle

Market Insights of Men’s Bicycle

Key Drivers Impacting the Men’s Bicycle market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Men’s Bicycle market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Men’s Bicycle

More Valuable Insights on Men’s Bicycle Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Men’s Bicycle, Sales and Demand of Men’s Bicycle, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Consumer Goods:

Carton Erecting Machinery Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Vertical Form Fill Seal Baggers Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

UV Fluorescing Ink Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.



Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates