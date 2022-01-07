Molecular Scissors/Genome Editing Market Size, Growth Prospect and Competitive Landscape 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 07, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Molecular Scissors/Genome Editing Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global molecular scissors/genome editing market size was worth USD 2,585.5 million in 2016 which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 13.5% during the forecast period. Application of technology in the therapeutic genetic editing process of infected tissue and cells eliminates damage causing mutations, which is expected to enlarge the market size.

Request a Sample Copy of Molecular Scissors/Genome Editing Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/molecular-scissors-genome-editing-market/request-sample

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

(CRISPR)/Cas9

TALENs/MegaTALs

ZFN

Others

Delivery Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Ex-Vivo

In-Vivo

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Cell Line Engineering/ Gene Therapy

Animal Genetic Engineering

Plant Genetic Engineering

Other Applications

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Major Companies Analysis covered in these report

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Editas Medicine

Intellia Therapeutics

Crispr Therapeutics

Caribou Biosciences and many others

Access Molecular Scissors/Genome Editing Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/molecular-scissors-genome-editing-market

Key questions answered in the report include: