Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR by the completion of the prediction period. The growing occurrence of Adverse Drug Reactions [ADR] is likely to trigger the demand for pharmacovigilance (PV) software during the approaching years. Furthermore, an increasing market for health information functionality will support the practice of PV software above the period of prediction, because it recovers the fitness of the patient and decreases therapeutic expenses.

Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • ADR Reporting
  • Drug Safety Audits
  • Issue Tracking
  • Fully Integrated Software

Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • On-Premise
  • On-Demand

Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • Pharma & biotech companies
  • CROs
  • BPOs
  • Others

Major Companies Analysis covered in these report

  • Cognizant
  • Wipro
  • TCS
  • Oracle
  • Sarjen Systems
  • ArisGlobal and many others

Key questions answered in the report include:

  • What will be the market size in 2024?
  • What are the growth opportunities of Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software market in upcoming period?
  • What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?
  • Which region or country driving the demand of Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software market?
  • How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

