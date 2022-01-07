Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 07, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR by the completion of the prediction period. The growing occurrence of Adverse Drug Reactions [ADR] is likely to trigger the demand for pharmacovigilance (PV) software during the approaching years. Furthermore, an increasing market for health information functionality will support the practice of PV software above the period of prediction, because it recovers the fitness of the patient and decreases therapeutic expenses.

Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

ADR Reporting

Drug Safety Audits

Issue Tracking

Fully Integrated Software

Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

On-Premise

On-Demand

Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Pharma & biotech companies

CROs

BPOs

Others

Major Companies Analysis covered in these report

Cognizant

Wipro

TCS

Oracle

Sarjen Systems

ArisGlobal and many others

