Automotive Tinting Film Market Analysis and Advancement Outlook Till 2025

The automotive tinting film market global size is expected to value at USD 4.48 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing demand from automotive sector to safeguard the interior of a car from harmful ultra-violet rays, heat, and glass glare. Additionally, increasing sales of vehicle across the globe is anticipated to boost the growth of market in coming years. The automotive tinting film market in the U.S is predicted to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the automotive tinting film market.

Increasing demand of luxurious and lavish vehicles from different regions across the globe are expected to amplify demand for automotive tinting film market in upcoming years. Other critical factors responsible for the growth of the market are increasing personal disposable income, rapid industrialization and urbanization. Furthermore, increasing number of privately-owned vehicles, majorly credited to high-end living standards both in developed and developing economies across the globe are leading to increasing demand of automotive tinting film market.

Automotive tinting film further increases vehicle’s resale value as well due to their attractive look. Automotive tinting film prevents 99% of harmful long wave ultraviolet A (UVA) and short wave ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation. Window tinting films are produced in variable shades and sizes. The thickness of shade varies accordingly percentage of variable light transmission, ranging from three to seventy percent. Prevention of direct sunlight window films entering the vehicle can damage both leather and interiors of the vehicle. Window tinting films not only offers protection from direct sunlight but also increase life span of leather and vehicle interiors.

The automotive tinting film market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America and European region have shown major growth in recent years owing to the growing vehicle production and increasing demand of lavish and exotic vehicles in terms of production and sales.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the automotive tinting film industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as South Korea, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with constant demand in automotive sector coupled with increasing demand for window tints through OEMs. The key players in the automotive tinting film market are The 3M Company, Eastman Chemical Company, LLC, Global Window Films, and The Solar Gard.

