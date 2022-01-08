Demand For Rig Control System Market Is Likely To Increase With More Than 7.2% CAGR Throughout The Projected Year 2021-31

Fact.MR has completed research on the rig control system industry, according to which rig control system market is projected to show growth trajectory during 2021 & 2031. Rig Control System demand is expected to witness a steep recovery in the short-term, with a positive view in the long term.

Rig Control System demand is estimated to establish a growth curve due to the quick recovery of end-use industries such as mining & construction, oil and gas and others in the assessment era. As an effect of this, demand for Rig Control System is likely to increase with more than 7.2% CAGR throughout the projected year and create a million-dollar absolute opportunity.

Key Segments

Rig Control System Market is Segmented Based on End-Use Industry: Construction Mining Oil and gas Agriculture Others

Global Rig Control System Market, by Region

Based on geographic regions, Rig Control System Market is segmented as follows:

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

East Asia China, Japan, South Korea

South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Rig Control System Market?

The global Rig Control System market is quite consolidated, where tier one market players are providing superior products in nearly the same price range. The key players in market includes

Schlumberger

Epiroc Hellas S.A.

Caterpillar CNPC

NOV Inc.

Stimline

TSC Group Holdings Limited

Monitor Systems Scotland Ltd.

Tratec Group

Schlumberger Limited. LLC

Bentec

Nabors Industries Ltd.

El Didi Group

Atlas Copco etc.

which are acquiring majority of market shares.

Rig control system market key players are holding nearly two-fifth of market shares in the global market with a robust presence in all the regions. Market players have adopted various inorganic and organic strategies with aggressive and defensive behavior to expand and improve the distribution network in emerging markets, spending on their research and development activities to bring innovative products in the market to have a competitive edge.

Moreover, leading as well as emerging players are merging and partnering with area specialized companies to make robust product portfolio and market presence.

What is Driving Demand for Rig Control System? The rig control systems are enhancing the drilling operations by establishing an integrated control and information system. These rig control systems are highly used in the mining industry owing to their numerous capabilities as well as numerous benefits. These systems provide high efficiency, improve safety and reliability. The increasing production in heavy machine industries is boosting the demand for rig control systems due to their greater flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Systems are having applications in numerous machines such as small and large excavators/rigs used in mineral exploration, water well, blast hole and many more others. The quick rise in the construction, oil and gas industry has increased sales of drilling rigs which has generated high demand for rig control systems as a ripple effect. Owing to this the sales has been increased drastically in the last half-decade which is likely to continue in coming years.