6 Ways a Neurosurgeon Can Help You With Your Back Pain

London, UK, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — In the UK, about a third of the adult population experience low back pain. It can range from mild to severe — a situation that could require you to undergo Southampton neurosurgery. While many think that neurosurgeons are specialists that only treat brain-related issues, they also help treat back pain and many other conditions that affect the spine.

Read on to find out how a neurosurgeon can help you address your back pain and make you more productive and comfortable in doing your everyday routine.

They conduct thorough diagnostic procedures. For a spinal surgeon Basingstoke to effectively treat your back pain, they perform a number of diagnostic procedures to determine what causes your condition. X-rays provide images of spinal bone structures while myelograms offer images of the spine and nerve roots. MRI or magnetic resonance imaging gives them a picture of your soft tissues and CT or computed tomography scan offers more detailed bone structure images.

They develop a plan that treats the cause of your back pain. Apart from the aforementioned methods, a neurosurgeon will also ask you about your medical history. All these efforts gear towards identifying the culprit behind your back pain. This is essential to create a treatment plan that will best address your condition. If it’s not severe enough, non-surgical treatments will be administered. Surgeries are reserved for severe conditions.

They utilise modern technology to aid their treatment plan. Treatment plans for back pains typically include a combination of therapy and medications. To better develop and implement these plans, neurosurgeons tap modern technology — for instance, three-dimensional imaging to better see the situation you have in your spine.

They perform surgery whenever needed. Surgeries are only performed when a patient doesn’t respond to non-surgical treatments. Doing surgery when not needed can only put you at risk. This is also why it matters to get treated by a reputable and experienced spinal surgeon Basingstoke. They are precise and, when they perform surgery, they make sure to do it with utmost care so that other surrounding nerves and tissues won’t be affected.

They can refer you to other concerned medical specialists. Sometimes, back pain can be caused by something that needs to be treated by other specialists (e.g. Kidney stones, endometriosis). A reliable spinal surgeon has an adequate network of other medical specialists to whom they can refer their patients for further and proper treatment.

They provide valuable advice on proper nervous system care. One of the best things that neurosurgeons do is to give essential tips on how not to repeat the same mistake that caused you back pain. They will give you valuable pieces of advice on how to keep your spine healthy so that you can prevent putting your spinal column at risk. These include proper sleeping positions and exercising to help strengthen back muscles among others.

