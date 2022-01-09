Application of Copper Tubes

Copper Tube Manufacturers, Suppliers, & Exporters in Mumbai, India

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Manibhadra Fittings is a highly acclaimed Copper Tube Manufacturer in India. Copper tubing is joined using flare connections, compression connections, pressed connections or soldering. One of our popular products is Copper Tubes. We are one of the Largest Stockists of Copper Tubes in India. Hence, Manibhadra Fittings is the leading Copper Tube Manufacturer in India.

Copper Tube Manufacturers, Supplier, Copper Welded Tubes, Copper Fabricated Tubes, Copper Heat Exchanger Tubes, Copper Tubes, Copper Tubes

Manibhadra Fitting is India’s most well-known Copper Tube Manufacturer. Copper Tube has the highest thermal conductivity of any heat transfer medium. Other alloy copper refrigeration tube sizes are available upon request, with outside diameters ranging from 1/8′′ to 5/8′′. Copper tubes can be used in plumbing, gas tubes, heat exchangers, air conditioning, refrigeration, and drainage lines. We also Deal in Copper Tubes, Mexflow Copper Tubes, Mandev Copper Tubes, Indigo Copper Tubes, Mettube Malaysia Copper Tubes. We are also known as the Largest Suppliers of Mettube Malaysia Copper Pipes.

Copper Tube: Types, Standards, Applications, Lengths

Domestic water service and distribution Fire protection Solar Fuel/fuel oil HVAC

Copper Tube Standard Specification and Size Range

Standard :ASTM B75M-02 ASTM B42-02 ASTM B111M-04 JIS G3300-2006

Hardness :1/6 hard, 1/8 hard, 3/8 hard, 1/4 hard, 1/2 hard, full hard, soft, etc

Specification : OD:2mm~914mm, WT:0.2mm~120mm

Outer Diameter: 2mm~914mm

Thickness : 0.2mm~120mm

For more details visit here: Copper Tube Manufacturer in India

Web site: https://manibhadrafittings.com