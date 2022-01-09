Vantage Circle Bagged the Excellence in Business Award at Sadin-Pratidin Achievers Award

Guwahati, Assam, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Vantage Circle, a global employee engagement platform, has received the Excellence in Business Award in the Achievers Award hosted by Sadin-Pratidin Group. The award has been presented to the co-founders Partha Neog and Anjan Pathak by the Honourable Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, in the presence of Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on 24th December 2021.

The event was graced by the presence of the Honourable Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as Chief Guest, Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Guest of Honour, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein as Special Guest, Sadin-Pratidin Owner Jayanta Baruah and some other dignitaries.

As a gesture of acknowledgment and appreciation towards contribution to the society, Sadin-Pratidin group presented the achievement awards to various achievers of different fields of society.

Personalities like Lovlina Borgohain (Bronze Medal winner at 2020 Summer Olympics), Elvish Ali Hazarika (International Swimmer), Wakewao Suha (Noted Social Service Worker of Nagaland), Devjo Maharishi (CMO of Spicejet), Zubeen Garg (Singer) and many other such renowned personalities were presented with their awards to recognize them for their efforts.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our clients, partners, well-wishers who helped us to reach this milestone. We would not have been able to achieve this without their trust and support. We believe, no matter how much revenue you generate, it’s your employees and your clients that defines the business.” Quoted Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

“The journey from just an idea to becoming one of the top cloud-based employee engagement and benefits platforms took a great deal of perseverance and relentless effort from the team. Skill recruitment and fast hiring has been a challenge in Guwahati but we are now proud to have over 100 employees on board with us” said Partha Neog CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is bringing Ease and Simplicity to Employee Engagement by using simple and Smart global solutions for employee rewards & recognition, feedback, and wellness. Its comprehensive and cost-effective platform is designed to help organizations in attracting and retain their top talents. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Infosys, WIPRO, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. For more information please visit https://www.vantagecircle.com/.