Here’s Why You Should Not Ignore Leaky Taps

Tunbridge Wells, Kent, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — A leaky tap is not just about minute amounts of water slowly dripping off your faucet. The sound it produces is not a simple annoyance that can be shrugged off. When not fixed by professional plumbers in Tunbridge Wells, it can cause severe — and costly — consequences. Here are some of them.

It will cause you to pay higher water bills. If you think a simple leaky tap won’t cause you any financial worry, think again. If you have a slow-dripping tap, you’ll be wasting about 3 litres of water daily; 21 litres per day if it’s a faster drip. The average cost of tap water is £0.1 per 1 litre. This means that if you have a fast-dripping tap, you’d pay £63 more per month or £756 per year. And this figure can still go up depending on where you leave or how many drops of water you’re wasting.

It will continue giving off productivity-ruining dripping sounds. Dripping sounds are a consequence of leaky taps that seem to be too trivial to discuss. But, as many plumbers Tunbridge Wells have experienced, many homeowners who have leaks in their faucet complain just how these sounds can ruin their tranquility at home. It can cause them to lose their focus, negatively affecting their productivity — whether they’re doing some household chores or accomplishing a work-from-home job.

It will delay addressing any underlying cause. A leaky faucet is just the tip of the iceberg. It could be an indication of another plumbing issue, such as worn-out parts, corrosion, excessive mineral buildup, and water pressure-related problems. If you won’t hire a plumber merchant in Tunbridge Wells to inspect your tap immediately, you won’t be able to detect and address any of these underlying issues accordingly.

It will put your space at risk of structural damage. Local plumbing experts have witnessed first-hand how water can be damaging to any property’s structural integrity. If you have a leaky faucet and an unaddressed underlying cause, it can trigger mould growth. Over time, it can cause surrounding walls and floors to deteriorate, giving you a much more expensive and headache-inducing issue to fix.

It will make you an irresponsible homeowner. Owning a residential space comes with tons of responsibility. This includes ensuring that you have a healthy plumbing system. Taps are one of the most used parts of your plumbing system and if they continue to leak, they can bring forth an array of consequences as mentioned above. This comes on top of the fact that you’re wasting away a rather scarce resource. The good news is, leaky taps are fixable. With a simple call to a reputable local plumbing expert, you can address this issue as soon as possible.

